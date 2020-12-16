I am by no means ancient and senility hasn’t kicked in just yet but I think I am having flashbacks.
Being born and raised in the mid 1960’s. I witnessed this country torn apart by the Vietnam War. Protesting the government was a daily occurrence on college campuses and sit ins became a rite of passage.
Young people were experimenting with drugs, listening to rock and roll music, and burning the American flag. Worst of all they harassed, degraded and tormented soldiers returning from war.
The seventies brought with it several other historic events. President Nixon resigned before he could be impeached, interest rates were through the roof, and an oil embargo caused a fuel shortage resulting in gas rationing and long lines at the pump.
Of course, it wasn’t all bad. The Beatles, Elvis, the Miami Dolphins and Hank Aaron gave the country something to cheer about and don’t forget the greatest of all time, Muhammad Ali.
After being stripped of his boxing titles for refusing induction in the military, Ali used his personality and ability to speak candidly on social issues to cross cultural divides and unite not only sports fans, but people from all walks of life.
As the eighty’s rolled in, so did a renewed pride in our country. The flag was once again a symbol of a strong enduring people. The economy had turned the corner and the seventies were just a dot in our rearview mirror.
Now fast forward to 2020. It is almost like we have gone “Back to the Future.”
The country is once again torn apart. Riots, marches and protests occur daily. It seems everyone has a list of demands required to be met to bring about peace. There is no clear voice. Political parties, social activists, and fringe groups are trying to out scream each other and honesty is as rare as a winning lottery ticket.
During a time when this country was experiencing economic prosperity and low employment (prior to COVID-19), you would think we would be celebrating the strides the country has made not burning it down.
Even though watching the nightly news can cause you to believe otherwise, I believe we will see two events occur which will change the direction of our country.
First, somebody will step up out from this turmoil to be a uniting force. A young person, somewhere in America, will bring about positive change and become a driving force to lead us through this these trying times.
Second, I know this country will survive and come back stronger and more united than ever before. We have been attacked, from outside forces and from within, natural disasters have become annual events and our leaders let us down, but just when it seems we at our lowest we will come to together for the betterment of “We the People.”
Let’s just hope it doesn’t require “Back to the Future II and III” to get us to our destination.
Todd Lane is a retired Windsor Police Chief and First Sgt. of the N.C. Highway Patrol who resides in Johnston County with his wife, Pam. He has served in law enforcement for more than 30 years.