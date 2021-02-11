Reruns and Remakes
It took just over one year, but it finally happened. I am quarantined due to a direct contact with a person infected with COVID-19.
I look back now, and I can remember thinking this coronavirus would be much like the flu - seasonal and gone by summer. I even refused to buy a mask as the outbreak spread. My thought process was why waste the money on something I will never use.
Months later I had purchased at least a handful of masks and wear them anytime I am at work or out in public.
I refuse to weigh in on the political argument over the mask mandate or whether the government is taking away our liberty. If you look at this issue from a historical point of view, the government has been taking away liberties or mandating our lives since the founding of this country.
The very definition of government is a “regulating body.”
I know what my friends are thinking, “two-week vacation during Super Bowl week, what could be better for a sports fan?” I will tell you, “getting a tooth pulled without Novocaine.”
These two weeks have given me a great appreciation for those who work from home. The mental discipline to remain focused and on task is a trait few people possess.
My type “A” personality is not suited for sitting at home for an entire day much less 14 days. There is good news: I have been tested on numerous occasions and the results have all been negative. I have plenty of reasons to be thankful. I am just a couple of days away from my release back into society.
No more remakes or reruns. To say daytime television is lacking is an understatement. I am sorry, but Drew Carey cannot begin to fill Bob Barker’s shoes. The “Price is Right” isn’t so right anymore. By the end of week one, television became a sleep aid for long afternoon naps.
Even the Super Bowl was a snooze fest. There seemed to be a lack of excitement surrounding every aspect of the big game. Talk about a remake and rerun. Can Tom Brady please go home now and let the youngsters play? How many trophies does one man need?
There comes a point where it’s just greedy.
Even the commercials were lacking. The average price of a 30-second commercial was over $5 million. I dare say none of the advertisers will get their money back with those lackluster performances.
The high energy halftime show left me with the feeling, if this is The Weekend, I would hate to see a performance of “Monday Morning.”
Oh well, congrats to the one Tampa Bay fan in Bertie County and here’s hoping Tom Brady decides seven is enough.
Todd Lane is a retired Windsor Police Chief and First Sgt. of the N.C. Highway Patrol who resides in Johnston County with his wife, Pam. He has served in law enforcement for more than 30 years.