God created the beach so grandfathers could walk with their granddaughters in the surf.
Sure, there are many other reasons for the ocean and the sand, the wind ushering the waves to wash up on the strand.
Last Wednesday, I had to relearn a lesson that I keep forgetting. At Coquina Beach (one of my favorite spots in the whole world), I feebly attempted to read a hard technical text on my Kindle, assuming that I could get some work done.
“Feeble” was the word. It was hard to follow the arguments. Any word over two syllables was left unprocessed. It seemed that attention and IQ were cut in half.
The slate blue sea, ribboned by white breakers extending all the way to the far horizon of the azure sky, would not permit any other gaze.
And there she was, my nine-year-old granddaughter, dancing in the breaking surf. She rated the strength of the waves. She called the gentle, faint breakers kittens, the midsize ones puppies and the greater ones tigers.
A rogue wave ambushed this unstable senior frame, an easy mark for Poseidon aiming his trident at an older guy who hadn’t body-surfed in ages.
“That was a Wilbur wave!” the Princess of the Tides shouted, affixing the name of our senior West Highland terrier to the top of the ratings list.
We both laughed at the comedy and the greatness of the ocean that day.
This little girl opened her gaze and her heart to the overwhelming wave of sun, sky, sand and sea. She laughed and danced.
That’s just the way to visit the shore. With openness, courage, hope and joy.
Some time ago, we brought another person to the shore: an older, much older, person. My wife and I innocently – or rather, naively – presumed that everyone loves the beach. We thought “Who wouldn’t jump at the chance to just sit there and stare off into the horizon?”
Not everyone, it turns out. Maybe it was too hot. Maybe it was crowded: we had gone up to the public access north of Corolla. Maybe it was the narrowness of the beach itself: the storm the night before had carved out an 18-inch cliff into the strand. Maybe it was the out-of-state family that pitched their monstrous cabana right in front of our beach chairs.
Maybe it was all this. But maybe it wasn’t.
It was obvious from the start that this person was not a beach person. While the sea did her best to sing in the rhythmic surf; while the sunlight danced on the waves and the sand; while the breeze wafted its aroma of distant shores, nothing budged.
No laughter this time. The idea of dancing on the surf was a whole horizon away.
I fully appreciate the fact that the beach might be a matter of taste.
But in this case, I suspect it was something more. It might have been a matter of too many years, too much experience. Maybe too much practice in the dark arts of squeezing one’s gaze and heart into the familiar, the comfortable, the usual.
This person, it seemed, had become allergic to greatness and wonder. To the reality of beauty itself. He had turned away from the infinite and chose instead the tiny space of what was known and controllable.
He wanted only what was defined, and ended up confined.
I should have known better. For a long time already, he had divided up people into “us vs. them.” On the “them” category he affixed labels of threat and conspiracy, and most of all, “enemy.” He was comfortable only with the “us” category. He tried mightily to interact only with those who thought like him, talked like him, and held the same opinions like him.
He told me he was done with school. He was content to fill his days with reruns – both on TV and ideas. He had become, in psychological terms, “closed off” to new information.
It was no wonder, then, that he disregarded the sea. Its greatness, its beauty was proof that his notions were overwhelmed by the ocean, the unconfined horizon that was utterly free.
Better by far was my little girl, my Princess of the Tides, who was willing to take a chance on infinite Beauty.
Better by far was her hopeful gaze and her courage, her free choice to laugh in the dance.