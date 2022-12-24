...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
ECU's Brandon Johnson uses a shot fake from behind the arc to get around his defender during a game against Hampton earlier this season.
The East Carolina men’s basketball team wasn’t going to let this one slip away.
The Pirates finished last Wednesday night’s game without making a field goal for more than six minutes, but their defense found a way to make it work and didn’t let High Point back into the game.
The Pirates never trailed and delivered a 60-49 win to close out the non-conference portion of the schedule with a three-game winning streak. The streak matches a season high after the team began the year with three straight wins.
“I’m very proud of our guys in terms of their defensive focus,” ECU coach Mike Schwartz said. “Regardless of some of the ups and downs, and the ball going in the basket or not going in the basket, I thought that we were pretty locked in for 40 minutes to execute defensively.”
High Point (8-4) entered the game as a top-10 team in the nation in scoring while averaging more than 85 points per game. But the Panthers never really did find comfort on the offensive end as they shot 17-of-64 from the field, including a 2-for-25 effort from three-point range.
The Panthers’ longest scoring run in the first half was five points, as ECU was able to shut down any sort of lengthy run with buckets of its own on offense and with stingy defense on the other end that was highlighted by strong closeouts on the perimeter and active hands in passing lanes.
ECU’s Javon Small and Brandon Johnson each recorded three steals, and both said that communication and becoming more familiar with one another has helped the team’s defensive efforts.
“Coach is still really heavy on defense,” Small said. “And this past week we’ve been doing better in the gaps and talking more on the court, and that translated out there today.”
Small flirted with a triple-double and Johnson poured in a team-high 16 points with 15 rebounds to secure his sixth double-double of the season in the win. Small scored 12 points, pulled down nine rebounds and dished eight assists.
Ezra Ausar added 15 points in just over 19 minutes of action, but the freshman fouled out in the second half.
The Pirates led by as many as 19 points (60-41) with 5:40 to play in the second half and looked to put away an easy win. But ECU was largely done scoring at that point and made its last field goal of the game on Small’s layup with 6:24 remaining.
The Pirates went 1-for-16 to close the game, and Small’s bucket in the lane preceded an 0-for-11 stretch to end the game. It was the defense that had to close out the win, not the usual comeback story that the Pirates had written many times already through 13 games.
The cold spell on offense didn’t hurt the Pirates, whose extra attention to defense throughout the week played a large role in keeping the high-scoring Panthers from mounting a late comeback.
“I thought we were really connected on defense tonight,” Schwartz said. “Guys talking and helping the helper, our guys did that.”
ECU was without Benjamin Bayela and Wynston Tabbs. Bayela missed the game after showing up late to game day film sessions, Schwartz said, while Tabbs is still working his way back into the rotation.
ECU begins American Athletic Conference play at 7 p.m. on Dec. 28 when it hosts Temple.