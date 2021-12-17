One of the hardest perceptions to interpret is denial. We often feel, or come to the conclusion, that if we are denied, well it’s over with.
Whether we are trying to get a job, accepted to a school or trying to buy a car, if we are denied a request or turned down for an occupation we’ve applied for doesn’t mean it’s a done deal.
Sometimes denial is “delay” in disguise. The denial may not be your fault. It may be that the person interviewing you is just going through the motions just so they can hire their friend.
If you are turned down for a loan… that can be a delay until you can repair your credit.
I try not to get into religion or doctrine in my columns for the reason that I would like to touch all walks of life across the board. I’m not denying my beliefs, just delaying them until I complete this column (did you like that pun).
With that said, there’s a saying that I think a majority of people use. “If it’s for you, then you will get it.” I fully support this saying even though some may consider it a bit of a cliché.
I can image that thousands of people have filed for disability and thousands of people have been denied. But those that felt compelled to reapply because they felt they had a legit case. A lot of times the initial denial turned into a delay once their case was approved.
Let’s bring this a little closer to home.
We as parents have applied denial pretty frequently in our kid’s life. “No, you can’t go to the party” and “No, you’re not getting a car.” Those sentences are straight out denial.
But… those denials were just delays until the parents felt their child was responsible enough. Not allowing the child to go to a party was a protective device. The denials were just delays.
I’ve learned that life is full of lessons, and the lessons are to re-qualify us from denial to delay status. We may have made a mess at that job if selected for it. You may have crashed that Mustang and killed someone if you were allowed to get it.
Denial, if looked at differently, can and should bring us joy (in the long run). Our quality of life may have been improved due to the “denials” we have had that may have “delayed” cutting our life short.
Delayed doesn’t mean denial. Denied may just be a slight delay
Andre’ Alfred is a Staff/Sports Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise.