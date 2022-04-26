The 2022 baseball season is under way, from Tee-Ball to the major leagues. It was an exciting time for me in the past. Today, I am just lukewarm about it.
I love sports and have for as long as I remember. I’m told my mom would take me for a walk in my wicker carriage until one day a foul ball ricocheted off it on one of our stops. That ended our stops at the ballpark.
My dad was a good athlete and had me playing catch before I could walk. My first memory of professional sports was when Bobby Thomason hit the famous home run off Ralph Branca in 1951. That taught me that in addition to being something I love, one could make a living doing it. I was sold.
My talent got me to the college level where I was the bench-sitting fifth infielder. The lack of interest I generated in scouts convinced me that my ticket to the major leagues would have to be bought at the gate.
This disappointment did not diminish my love for the game, and pro sports in general. Baseball was my favorite, but I loved football too. The players were my idols and the games were an escape from the reality of an overdue term paper as a teenager or overdue bills to a financially strapped young father.
I was a devoted fan of the 1958 and 1959 NFL Champion Baltimore Colts, and suffered with them in their Super Bowl III loss to the New York Jets. There was joy as the 1957 Milwaukee Braves defeated the hated New York Yankees in the World Series, only to lose to them the next year.
All of this has recently changed. It was once an escape. This is no longer the case. It has fallen victim to the very thing we once were looking for professional sports to spare us from.
For example, the Washington Redskins are now the Washington Commanders. The Cleveland Indians have become the Cleveland Sentinels, caving to those few that feel some nicknames are offensive.
In my day our national anthem was played before each contest, with due reverence. Both teams and spectators stood with hands over their hearts. There was no kneeling in protest. Games were then played by teams working in unison; instead, of a group of individuals, each with their own personal agenda.
A batter hitting a homerun, trotted around the bases calmly and was greeted with a simple handshake or high five by the next hitter. Any showboating was an invitation for a fastball in the ribs on their next at bat.
A football player scoring a touchdown simply flipped the ball to the nearest official and trotted to his sideline. He acted like he had done it before; and, it was what he was paid to do. No theatrics.
This was sports as I remember it; and, I’m not alone as that time frame has been called “the Golden Age of Sports.” Will we ever see it again? I doubt it. Change has gotten too firmly rooted and followed by a newer generation that sees this as the norm.
I feel they are missing something; but, there were those that saw Walter Johnson throw a fast ball and Sammy Baugh throw a touchdown pass and feel my generation missed something. That is correct; and, that is the endurance of sports. It is the same game; but adapts to the current fan base.
God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.