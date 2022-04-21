I hope you all celebrated a beautiful, blessed Easter Sunday.
My Easter celebration is only just beginning. Because of a different calculation of dates, the Orthodox Easter this year is a week later than yours. Some years it’s the same Sunday. Other years we’re a month behind. There’s no algorithm that calculates one from the other.
Why is this so? Don’t ask. It is a tedious explanation that is susceptible to several crusty old interpretations. Between you and me, I’d be perfectly happy if the Orthodox community would shrug its collective shoulders and adopt the Gregorian Calendar along with the rest of the Christian world.
The most important day of the Christian year is, of course, the Sunday of the Resurrection, the first day of the week. One would think that all Christians of all stripes should at least be unified in the celebration of this “Day of Days.”
But until that calendarist unification happens (I’m not holding my breath), you can at least enjoy the continued possibility of having a “do-over” Easter. It would be like going back for seconds on a supremely delectable and celebrative Feast – because that is exactly what Easter is.
Let’s say, for the sake of discussion, that this is exactly what you wanted to do.
You’d start with our Holy Thursday evening service, which is tonight. We call it the “Reading of the Twelve Passion Gospels.” It starts out with a very long reading of four chapters from the Gospel of John. This is the “Upper Room Discourse” given by Christ in the hours before His betrayal in Gethsemane.
It really is a long reading. One of my clever acolytes, about twenty years ago, in a fit of semi-impiety, actually timed it (yes, altar boys have been known to do such things): he clocked me at twenty-four minutes for this single reading.
But fear not. The readings from all four Gospels get shorter as the service winds its way to the twelfth reading. They also get more poignant, more intimate, more heart-rending. The hymns that are sung between each reading add to the bittersweet and tender resonance of accompanying Christ from the Upper Room, to Gethsemane, to the Sanhedrin, to the Praetorium and thence to Calvary.
Yes, the service is two hours long. It’s serious and deeply sad. But necessary. Life gleams even though the Cross looms unmistakably from the first moment.
And you’ll leave, in the tender hush of the night, in a tired peace.
Our Good Friday service recounts the Crucifixion again – starting with the foretelling of Calvary in Isaiah (“Who has believed our report? Surely He has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows”). Then the Apostle Paul’s “We preach Christ crucified” from his first letter to the Corinthians. And then an account of the Crucifixion drawn from all four Gospels.
The hymns in the service of Holy Friday are almost too severe in their poetry. Orthodox hymns never shy away from diving deep into hard theology and harder realities. Here’s just one example:
“Today the Master of creation stands before Pilate. Today the Maker of all things is given up to the Cross, and of His own will He is led as a lamb to the slaughter. He Who sent manna in the wilderness is fixed with nails. His side is pierced and a sponge with vinegar touches His lips. The Deliverer of the world is struck on the face, and the Creator of all is mocked by His own servants.”
The tragic irony of God being tortured by His own creatures is crushing.
The service concludes with a re-enactment of the Deposition of the Cross, in which Jesus’ lifeless, soul-less Body is taken down and wrapped in a shroud. The priest carries a beautifully embroidered cloth that bears the image of Christ’s Body, and he takes it solemnly outside and around the church with the people singing softly behind him, and an altar server incensing the shroud in front.
But did I say “re-enactment?” Actually, we participate in the original moment of that sorrowful procession from the Cross to the Tomb. This is a particularly strange and mystical reality of worship. There is only one moment, one place. We visit that single time of grace, over and over as we pray and remember – for that is the old and better meaning of memory.
Holy Saturday night is our Resurrection Matins service. It is so bright, so lovely, so sweetly poetic and happy that this is the time I live for: I count out my life by the repetitions of this service year by year.
You haven’t lived until you have heard (and sung) the nine odes of the Paschal Canon: “This is the Day of Resurrection! Be illumined, O people! Pascha, the Pascha of the Lord, from death unto life, and from earth unto heaven, O Christ our God has led us, as we sing a hymn of victory: Christ is risen from the dead!”
The words to this Canon (a nine-verse song cycle that teaches and celebrates all at once) were written by the great John of Damascus back in the seventh century (1,300 years ago). The words are at once ancient and young.
I guess my favorite song from Resurrection Matins is the Expostulation, the Song of Light. The melody is from the oldest strata of our Carpathian and Ukrainian heritage, all the way from the ancient Metropolis of Ky’iv, we think, in the tenth century. The words are older:
“Having slept in the flesh as a mortal O King and Lord, You arose on the third day. You raised Adam from corruption and abolished death. Pascha of incorruption, the salvation of the world.”
Of course we sing with joy. Of course there is lots of incense. Of course the heart is so full of light and life that the night itself shines.
The following morning is the very essence of Sundays – it is the First Day that governs all other Sundays, the Divine Liturgy that has given content and form to all Christian worship. It is the moment when we approach the Table of the Lord and commune with our Risen Lord, Who has given life unending to all His friends.
So if you’re interested in doing Easter all over again, come with me. Why not? If you’d like, drop me a line for details about time and place at my email address below.
Christ is Risen! Indeed He is Risen! Christos Voskrese! Voistinnu Voskrese! Christos Anesti! Alethos Anesti!
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.