I’m sitting with a cold beverage close by and the listening to the relative quiet of the beautiful North Carolina mountains just over the balcony from where I’m sitting.
As I write, the children are all tucked in their beds and the adults are lounging around watching television, reading or playing a game on their phone.
It’s a quiet and leisurely night that we all need.
This afternoon we took a trip to Elk River Falls where we watched the boys swimming and playing in the water and it brought back memories of just how quickly they grow up.
It seems like just yesterday Alex was a 6-year-old boy asking Lyndal and I for a brother. Now he’s grown and in college and that brother – Camden - is in seventh grade.
And, indeed how quickly we grow older.
I’m a 50-year-old man with children of my own, much closer to a grandfather’s age than that of a father. I’m stiff from the walking we did today and tired from the water and the sun. Yet, I still remember the days of heading off on vacation with my parents.
We went to Walt Disney World when we were young so much that by the time we were teens my brother and I had grown tired of the Magic Kingdom. Little did we know how much my mother sacrificed to be able to afford those trips.
We also took trips to the beach and a few other places.
For some reason, I remember a trip to the beach when we were young when it was winter and the beaches were all but deserted. Mom took us on walks on the beach, let us stay up late and just relax and get away for the few days we were there.
As my own children grew up, it seemed like the right thing to do to make sure they had those experiences too. I can tell you it isn’t because we can really afford the trips, but like our parents did for us we sacrifice and make sure we have time for them to relax.
I remember the first time we went to the beach for a week. We literally ate sandwiches for the entire week before we left. We stayed at a house far at the end of Topsail Island.
But, it was worth it. The children had a ball and we all came back relaxed and recharged. We’ve found a way to do it every year since.
And this year, thanks to some friends we consider family coming along, we’re in a nice house on the side of a mountain and enjoying as much down time as we can.
I hope you take time to do the same whenever and wherever you can. I’ll be back next week and excited to get back to work, but for this week I’m going to let this wrap it up for me.
Take care of yourselves and take care of your family and find a time to both rest and make memories. You’ll be better for it.
Thadd White is happily vacationing on Sugar Mountain and will return next week to resume his duties as Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance and The Enterprise. You can reach him (next week) via email at twhite@ncweeklies.com.