The traveling experience has changed markedly thanks to COVID.
It seems as we cocooned into our homes to keep well, we withdrew from our ability to have conversations with people we might not ever meet again.
Communication is a fine art, and it has forever been altered - thanks to a fear instilled in us of invisible droplets.
Masking hid our smiles - the basest form of communication. Masks put up more than a germ barrier. For some, it was an excuse to not have to be friendly to anyone.
Although masking has decreased, it seems that social barriers have not.
Prior to COVID, some of the best conversations I had were with total strangers – the only thing we held in common was our seat row.
It had been a while since I had flown, and on a recent trip, I took pause as I was walking through the Austin airport.
Austin’s favorite marketing slogan is “Austin: Keep it Weird.” So, I shouldn’t have been surprised to see two time-machines tucked side-by-side down a corridor that led to nowhere.
Okay, I admit now they weren’t time machines, but I did look around to see if anyone else was looking at these booths, that could have, in days of old, passed as fancy telephone booths.
No other travelers stopped to stare besides me. Given the current atmosphere of heads down, no eye contact, I couldn’t really ask.
The outside of the two booths were boldly stamped with “Escape Pod.” It sounded like something from a galaxy far, far away.
My imagination exploded. Could everything I ever wanted to be true about time travel actually exist?
My inquiring mind wanted to jump in, but I had a flight to catch.
Seated in my departure row next to a silent, ear-budded, masked passenger who probably wouldn’t find my new-found excitement amusing, I Googled it.
Escape Pods became available in 2021 at select airports.
The sound-proof pods offer “a comfortable and private high-tech space that you can rent out in 15-minute intervals.
“They offer a variety of amenities to support your activities, such as a 24-inch screen with photobooth capabilities, along with access to a terminal map and your flight information. There’s a large table for work, USB charging ports, and encrypted Wi-Fi,” the web-site stated.
By booking in advance online, you can own time locked inside in an Escape Pod.
“A PIN in your confirmation email gives you access to unlock the pod. From there, you can enjoy your own space in peace,” the wording continued.
CEO Martin Jones said, “The timing couldn’t be better. As the industry recovers, it can be overwhelming for a lot of travelers to jump back in. The Escape Pods offer an accommodating space for privacy and rest amid the chaos of the airport.”
And it offers one step further away from real-time interaction with people.
The idea is enticing, but I wonder, if given the chance, how many would pay a premium to go through life in a portable Escape Pod, emerging only when they deemed it necessary?
Some people already make-do with their own form of escape pod - held tightly in the palm of their hand. A device designed to help people communicate more, actually offers a widely accepted societal escape.