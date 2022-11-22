I wrote this after attending a Veteran’s Day Ceremony recently. This, and Memorial Day, always touch my heart. We are fortunate to have those men and women who have given their time, and too often, their lives for the freedoms we enjoy.

I was not a veteran, but recognize the sacrifice they made for our country.

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.