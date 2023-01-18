Something recently brought back a story so old I have forgotten the source. The more I thought about it, the more I felt it should be shared.

Years ago there was a man on a long journey. He walked since he did not own a horse, and this was before planes, trains and automobiles. He slept in the wilderness, and had a dream on his first night directing him to pick up rocks and carry them on his trip. He did so the next morning and filled his backpack with rocks.

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at wdrowell1173@gmail.com.