A contemporary recently asked me if I had taken/planned to take a COVID-19 vaccine. Quickly answering in the affirmative, I waited to hear his view. Not knowing what it would be, I was relieved to hear him say he would take it and could not understand those he was hearing say they would not.
He went on to explain how he saw it. If someone tells you you are going to be shot but offers you a bullet-proof vest, would you not take the vest rather than gamble that the shot would not kill you?
As one who has anxiously awaited this vaccine, even wishing I could be part of one of the trials, I have had difficulty understanding the refusal to take it, but I had not quite thought of it in the terms he suggested. The more I thought about it, the more I appreciated his analogy.
If something is coming at me, whether bullet or illness, and I have the opportunity to prevent its hitting its target, should I not seize that opportunity?
As a part of the post-penicillin population, I have long expected science to provide either a prevention or a cure for much of what ails us. Old enough that I still have a scar from an inoculation against smallpox, I have always believed in the viability of vaccinations, rolling up my sleeve each and every fall in the hope of avoiding a case of influenza.
As the pandemic has raged, I have known that the question is not if a vaccine and a viable one would come, but when. Thanks to the science that has preceded this pandemic, a vaccine has come sooner than many expected but still later than many desired, indeed too late for too many.
Once the Pfizer vaccine was approved for emergency use in the United States, we saw the roll-out, from storage facilities via trucks to planes to trucks to medical facilities to distribution to vaccination sites. As I watched the television footage on the thirteenth of December, I found myself crying, tears of joy because of the hope the vaccine offered but also tears of grief for those lives lost to this virus and those lives forever altered because of it.
As drivers and pilots were interviewed, and they spoke of the responsibility of transporting the most precious cargo they had ever handled, I was reminded of the many who have contributed to our coming to this point.
It does take a village to bring up a child, but it takes multiple villages to defeat a virus, and if we are going to continue bringing up children, we must defeat this virus. As North Carolinians, we can boast with pride of Kizzmekia “Kizzy” Corbett, North Carolina native and UNC Ph.D. for being part of the village that created the Moderna vaccine, the second approved for emergency use in the United States.
With all our villages working together, wearing our masks, washing our hands, waiting six feet apart, and rolling up our sleeves, we can defeat, maybe even destroy, this virus.
When offered that bullet-proof vest, take it; not only will you protect yourself from the bullet, but once enough of us are protected, we all will be. If you have already put on that vest, help someone who has not yet done so do so. Maybe the help will involve printing/completing a form or making a phone call to request the vaccination or providing transportation to the site for the vaccination.
Whatever is needed, working together, we can do it. “Yes, we can.”
Sarah Davis is a retired librarian for the Sallie Harrell Jenkins Public Library in Aulander. She can be reached via email at sarahwdavis22@gmail.com.