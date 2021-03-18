Have you ever had someone else given credit for your idea? Have you ever been given credit for someone else’s idea?
Having been in both positions, I know neither is pleasant, and my guess is most people have been in each position at some time.
You have a brilliant - or at least sparkling - idea, and you mention it where someone else hears it. The next thing you know, that person’s idea (i.e. yours) has become reality, and that person (not you) is (are) getting all the accolades.
It’s frustrating; it’s upsetting; it’s demoralizing - ok that one may be a bit much, but it is concerning to know that someone has taken your idea and made it his/her own. We all know people who will do that; we even accept that trait in some people.
I know someone in a position to “make things happen” who will only do so if it is his idea. Initially, he will reject it, but in a week or so, he will have suddenly thought of it himself, and it’s “full speed ahead.”
Because this person is in the position of leadership he is, and can get things done, I (and many others, I am sure) will deliberately offer him an idea in the hope that we can see it come to fruition as his own if we think it important enough.
On the other hand, there are times when we are given credit for ideas that did not really belong to us. Knowing how the other person feels, we feel bad, but what becomes worse is the attempt to give credit where it is due and have others not accept it.
Years ago, a fellow employee at Chowan decided to host an appreciation party for some of the students. Among the persons invited was the then Dean of Students, whom I would also describe as having the then-title.
From the first time he met me, he was very gracious to me. When he arrived at the party, he thanked me for doing it. When I tried to explain I hadn’t, he would not hear my protests, telling me he knew a Sarah Davis idea when he saw it and even recognized one of the goodies as mine.
Not only was the idea not mine, the brownies were not either. (At that time, I could have honestly said I had never made an edible brownie. Since then, my son has found me a fool-proof brownie recipe.)
With the person who did deserve the credit standing near-by, I loudly protested my non-involvement; the more and the louder I protested, the more he complimented me.
Needless to say, it made for an uncomfortable situation made all the more so by an earlier situation of which I was unaware at that time.
It seems that for years the person with the good idea of the appreciation party had wanted to do a community Christmas tree, but the idea had always been rejected. I came to work there, made the suggestion, and the idea took off. I received considerable credit, and I did think the idea was mine - if the idea of a Christmas tree could ever be any one person’s.
I honestly did not know I was “stealing” her idea. I did feel bad about both the tree and the party and have often been haunted by them.
So it was recently when I read about the award Eastern North Carolina Living received. As I read about it, of course, I was puffed up with pride; after all, I am a regular contributor. As I kept reading, I discovered the award was for a specific issue, and Thadd had given me credit for the idea.
I probably did provide it, but the credit belongs to my son, Hugh. In late 2019, when Thadd suggested we all be thinking of ideas for 2020 issues, I turned to my son, and he immediately suggested the multi-generational business/profession theme.
I want to give him credit, but I would add that it is a tribute and testimony to this area that such a theme is possible.
Sarah Davis is a retired librarian for the Sallie Harrell Jenkins Public Library in Aulander. She can be reached via email at sarahwdavis22@gmail.com.