...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Those of you out there that remember Hobie Landrith, please stand up. Since every reader is still seated I’ll continue. I saw a day or so ago that Hobart “Hobie” Landrith had passed away in Sunnyvale, CA, at the age of 93.
Hobie was a professional baseball player back in the 1950s and 60s. He played for seven different major league teams in a 14 year career. This is your first clue that he was marginal at best, and got more use out of his suitcase than his bat or catcher’s mitt.
He was a hero to me, however. I got his baseball card in a pack of gum once and was immediately fascinated by such an odd name. Whenever we played baseball and I was the catcher, I became Hobie. Other than the love of the game, we also shared the uncommon trait of throwing with the right hand and batting from the left side.
He has also become the answer to a great trivia question, Hobie Landrith was the first New York Met player ever. He was selected first by the team in the expansion draft in 1961 when the Mets joined the National League. Hobie became and remains “The Original Met.”
Their manager, the legendary Casey Stengel, was asked why they drafted a catcher first. His answer was a typical response from him, “If you don’t have a catcher, you are going to have a lot of passed balls.”
Hobie would have, most likely, told you that his moment in the sun came when he was with the Mets. He was called on to pinch hit against the future Hall of Famer Warren Spahn with the game on the line. He hit a home run to win the game.
His time in the limelight was brief, but more than 90 percent of the rest of us saw. I would have willed my soul to the devil to have just put on the uniform and sat on the bench, as Hobie often did, in a major league game.
After baseball he returned to the real world and became a normal husband, father, grandfather and successful businessman. I am sure he was somewhat disappointed that he had a lackluster career, but blessed to have enjoyed that moment in the sun.
How often do we see a sports or entertainment figure that is not content to leave the spotlight and headlines today? Like lint on your black suit, they just keep hanging around.
To some the attention and adoration can be just as addicting as alcohol or drugs. They just keep lingering around tarnishing the image they created when they were at the top of their game. I think it’s called an ego.
These are the ones that old timers, sitting around the country store, would say, “Now, if I could buy him for what he’s worth, and sell him for what he thinks he’s worth, I could quit farming.”
We need a lot more like Hobie in the world today.
It saddens me to read that another of my idols has passed on. Just maybe when my turn comes to take that walk into the Iowa cornfield I can finally put on a uniform and sit on the bench with Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Ted Williams and Hobie Landrith.
I look forward to it, just not anytime soon. It can happen. If James Earl Jones’ character got to go with them in the movie “Field of Dreams”, why not me?