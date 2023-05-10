William Rowell

Those of you out there that remember Hobie Landrith, please stand up. Since every reader is still seated I’ll continue. I saw a day or so ago that Hobart “Hobie” Landrith had passed away in Sunnyvale, CA, at the age of 93.

Hobie was a professional baseball player back in the 1950s and 60s. He played for seven different major league teams in a 14 year career. This is your first clue that he was marginal at best, and got more use out of his suitcase than his bat or catcher’s mitt.

