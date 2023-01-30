William Rowell

We have a lot of days in American history that were important. Some we celebrate and some we do not. They were important at the time; but are buried when those involved pass on.

February 3, 1941 is certainly one that slips under the radar. Though forgotten by most, events on that day 82 years ago literally altered the history of the world, and its impact can be seen today in thousands of families.

