We have a lot of days in American history that were important. Some we celebrate and some we do not. They were important at the time; but are buried when those involved pass on.
February 3, 1941 is certainly one that slips under the radar. Though forgotten by most, events on that day 82 years ago literally altered the history of the world, and its impact can be seen today in thousands of families.
To say it is remembered by only a few is an understatement. I “googled” to learn some specifics to no avail. I was disappointed to come up empty; but not surprised. That certainly proves my point
Lacking facts at a national level, I will have to resort to personal knowledge. My father and several other relatives of that generation were a part of it so I will share what I know from their stories.
Europe was at war and it was spreading like a vacuum sucking in other countries to become World War II as we know it today. Though not at war, President Franklin Roosevelt foresaw our eventual involvement. On this date he federalized our National Guard to a one-year commitment.
These men - farmers, merchants, etc. - that were spending one night a week and two weeks at summer camp suddenly, were on active duty in the U.S. Army full time for a 12-month commitment. He wanted these men trained for combat if and when necessary. Each hoped to be home in February of 1942.
Their hope vanished with the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. These “citizen soldiers” were now in for the duration. We were ill-prepared for war as Roosevelt knew when he made that decision. Our uniforms, equipment and arms were World War I issue.
During war games in the Carolinas, trucks were used with “Tank” painted on the side. They maneuvered to avoid “bombs,” that were actually sacks of flour dropped from biplanes that were at least 40 years old.
If you were lucky enough to have a real rifle instead of a wooden one, it was a bolt action Springfield 03. The 03 represented 1903 when it was patented.
The training paid off and in 1943 they sailed to England to further prepare for combat. Along the way, draftees joined the units replacing those deemed unfit for combat. Their first exposure to battle was on June 6, 1944 with the invasion of Nazi-held France. It ended in April 1945 with Germany’s surrender.
These “citizen soldiers” gave up nearly five years of a productive life for their country in its time of need. Too many, in the prime of their life, were killed. There were also thousands that experienced physical or emotional pains they suffered in their remaining years.
For each causality in combat, there were families back home that suffered as well. There was hardly a family at the time that weren’t affected. One uncle was killed in action and my father and another uncle suffered wounds that plagued them the rest of their lives.
Those brave men are now all gone. Some as 20 year olds on the battlefield and some as 80 or 90 year olds that passed naturally. They all earned our respect and must not be forgotten.
I ask that you join me in taking a moment on Feb. 3 to remember and thank them. The date does not get the attention we give Veteran’s Day or Memorial Day, but it shouldn’t be forgotten.