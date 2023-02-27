For the first time in at least 10 years, I spent a week in Florida on vacation. Some of that was due to Covid, but most was just procrastination.
My girlfriend and I finally got down there recently. We went to Clearwater Beach and had a great time.
Being on the west coast, we saw sunsets every night and enjoyed early morning and late afternoon walks on the beach. There were several days of golf and, of course, shopping for souvenirs.
The only disappointment was a romantic dinner planned for Valentine’s Day at a beach side restaurant. To our surprise, we were able to get a table on the patio with a view of the setting sun.
Everything was perfect until the seagulls showed up and dive bombed our plates stealing food. I now know why people drink outside, but eat inside.
Those villains would soar in behind us and grab a French fry and be gone before you could react. It was not their first rodeo for sure. It actually ended up being funny.
We were smart enough to take plenty of sunscreen and wide brim hats so we didn’t get burned. My girlfriend Charlane’s son owns the condo we had, so the price was right. We may have to do it again next year in spite of the bandit seagulls.
Whatever happened, we were not going to let it dampen our trip. For instance, we were behind a foursome of men in one of our rounds. They looked like golfers, so I figured they would not hold up our twosome very much.
Wrong! They played from the back tees and could not hit it out of their shadow. Even when they hit it solid it didn’t even carry to the cut of the fairway. There were a lot of marshes and at least one of the duffers was in every one.
We were cool and had time for some sun and conversation. It’s not every day you get to play a six hour round of golf on a Chi Chi Rodriquez course.
The trip was capped with our return to her house on Sunday. Though not a serious fan, I watched some of the Daytona 500 that night. The race was good with an exciting finish, but the highlight for me was the National Anthem before the start.
It was sung by an up and coming entertainer by the name of Breland. He is a 27-year-old that sings a blend of new age Rap and old age Country. He sung it like it was meant to be sung and with reverence and respect. Something so different in today’s world.
It was also moving to have the camera pan the spectators that were somewhere over 100,000 strong. Everyone was standing with their hand over their heart honoring our flag and country. This was in the stands and among drivers, and pit crews. There was not a soul to be seen kneeling or otherwise disrespecting America.
NASCAR may have its origin in redneck backwoods folks, but I guarantee you that the stands were filled with a mix of lawyers, doctors, ministers and every vocation and lifestyle you can imagine. It reflected a true cross section of America as it is the most popular spectator sport in the country.
I can only wish some of the other athletes and entertainers would take a lesson from this and properly respect the country that has made them millionaires and billionaires.
God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at wdrowell1173@gmail.com.
