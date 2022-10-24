William Rowell

William Rowell William Rowell

I caught part of an old black-and-white movie on TV recently from the late 1940’s. It was quite boring, but I couldn’t stop watching.

What got my attention was that everyone was chain-smoking cigarettes. They would put one out and within a minute light another. Some even lit a new one off their old butt.

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.