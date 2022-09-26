Remember years ago the ad campaign for American Express that used the phrase “Don’t leave home without it?”
Karl Malden was talking about a credit card; but, a photo ID is also important.
We have heard so much, pro and con, about the use of an ID. I want to avoid the political argument, just talk about the practical side.
Today, it can be either a piece of paper or data in cyberspace. Whatever form it takes, it needs to be readily accessible for identification and credit.
There has always, and will ever be, the criminal element among us. Their methods have kept pace with technology taking advantage of the unsuspecting and unprepared.
There was a time, long ago, when a person was recognized by their face and accepted on that. That was when one rarely ventured out of their own county or neighborhood. I now see more strangers in one day than previous generations did in months.
That was then; but, this is now. I had to identify myself and enter the correct password to send this to my editor. When I go out without my garage door opener, I have to identify myself on a keypad to get back in. All of this is for my protection; so, I can’t figure why some are opposed.
Times are now different. Technological changes have broadened our world to limitless horizons. We can physically be anywhere in a matter of hours, or virtually there in seconds.
The following is my personal experience about carrying identification.
We once had friends that lived nearby, and when they traveled we would take care of their dog. We would let her out into the backyard each morning, feed her and put her back in the garage at night.
We spent one Saturday doing yard work and when finished, my wife reminded me of the dog. We jumped in my truck and hurried to finish our last chore of the day. On the way home I stopped for gas.
I filled the tank and started inside to pay. This was before prepay at the pump and what followed may have contributed to changing that.
Anyway, I realized that in my haste, I had forgotten to bring my wallet; so I asked for her credit card.
Panic set in when she informed me she had not brought her purse either. went inside and told the attendant my story.
I knew he was thinking that this is a new twist of the same old sob story.
His response was “OK, now what are we going to do about it?” After some thought, I offered to bring my wife in and leave her as a show of good faith, while I went to get my wallet.
After some thought, he agreed, but I was then faced with selling her on the idea of becoming a hostage. She was not too fond of it, but went along out of necessity.
I drove carefully as I did not need further problems with the city’s finest. Upon returning and settling our debt, we headed home. It was the quietest drive we have ever made, and it cost me dearly over the coming months.
There is an upside to this story. I learned two important things that day. One, never leave home without your wallet or purse. Two, there is nothing you can have in life more valuable than a good and understanding spouse.
God bless and have a great day.