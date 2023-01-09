You can take that title, “Government is for adults only,” two ways.
Too often, government gets into speech and behavior that you wouldn’t want precious little ears to hear or eyes to see.
But politicians being banal and seedy is hardly anything new. It has always been the case that you wouldn’t want your kid to spend much time watching the sausage being made.
As of this writing (last Thursday, Jan. 5), the Speaker of the House hadn’t yet been chosen. I hope to high heaven that by the time you’ve unfolded this newsprint, someone is perched in that highback leather chair up on top of the House floor rostrum.
There have been six floor votes for Speaker, with the same results. Oh dear, make that seven.
People have been getting anxious, some more nervous than a cat in a room full of rocking chairs. It spooks them, seeing as there hasn’t been an unsuccessful Speaker vote since 1922.
The delay of House business is, historically, no big deal. The House has frequently not gotten down to business until Jan. 8 or 9. And, heaven forbid, we’re nowhere near the nadir of dallying that was reached in 1855, when Nathaniel Banks won the Speakership after 133 interminably long ballots.
On that eve of the Civil War, it took two months before the House could be gaveled into official business – and that business languished under the foreboding weight of seething contempt.
But there is something solid that sets this present kerfuffle apart from other House dogpiles. In the past, there have been gadflies galore who stomped their feet and pitched tantrum-fits until they got their way. But in most cases, the rest of their party leaned on them pretty hard until Momma wiped their eyes and put a cool wet cloth on the back of their necks.
Today, the House GOP – Kevin McCarthy in particular – is beset with a new kind of gadfly. There are at least five and upwards of twenty who’ve dug their heels in so deep into the Capitol floor that the ditches trailing behind them should have drained the swamp already.
They have their demands, and won’t give in until they’re given in to.
In his continued cajolery, Leader McCarthy has surrendered one concession after another, to the point where he’s pretty much given away the entire store, even down to the cash register. One concession, in particular, enables any single crank to move for vacating the Speaker’s chair “anywhere and anytime,” to quote the always-excitable Matt Gaetz.
Poor McCarthy has given and given away so many concessions and so much of his own power and authority that he may as well offer up the gavel next. That very gavel, as he bragged in August 2021, is the one with which he might be tempted to knock Nancy Pelosi on the head once he took the Speaker’s chair. A more gruesome irony cannot be imagined.
By Thursday night, an eleventh ugly floor vote failed McCarthy. This vote was slightly less ugly the ten before, but the less ugliness came at a steep price.
And the price, as is the wont of Gaetz and the rest of his J6 groupies, is the further decay of American institutions. Gee whiz, if I’d be my congressman Rep. Greg Murphy, I’d be more than miffed at these J6 tantrummers. They’re throwing a fit and getting rewarded. Lil’ Baby Buster is gettin’ his ice cream and stayin’ up late, despite everything, while the rule keepers have to go to bed.
This is all McCarthy’s fault. He should have never countenanced this wild gang that is just as whackadoodle as the weirdest flower children of the Sixties. He has catered to insurrectionists (Gaetz, MTG, Boebert, the ironically-named Good, et al) on the second anniversary of J6, selling his soul to gain the office, only to find that the check has bounced and will keep on bouncing.
He should have read them the riot act and informed them that they were neither Republican nor conservative.
Real conservatives believe in smaller, yes, but stable government and the conservation of institutions like the FBI, the armed forces, the sanctity of the Capitol and other national treasures and republican traditions. The GOP used to be the calm, stable, organized and civilized guys. The gray flannel types who wore skipper caps at the boat clubs used to care about the Deep State that kept things going.
McCarthy should have given them the classic syllabus of American Conservatism: “The Conservative Mind,” by Russell Kirk. “Ideas Have Consequences,” by Richard Weaver. “Basic Economics,” by Thomas Sowell. “Up from Liberalism,” by William F Buckley. And “Reflections on the Revolution in France,” by Edmund Burke.
One cannot call himself a real conservative without knowledge of these books and the traditions enshrined within them.
If anything divides the kookiness of the J6 squad from the long tradition of true “Conservatism,” it’s this syllabus. It was good to hear GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw say so, mentioning Kirk and Burke, albeit in his own face-palming frustration.
McCarthy has given up the steering wheel to the whining kids in the back seat. And then, right on cue, he’ll be complaining soon about the Dr. Strangelove driving as time goes by as is his wont. But Lady Liberty will set him down and tell him: “Kevin, don’t pee down my back and tell me it’s raining.”
I’m old enough to remember when Republicans and Democrats debated over grownup political philosophy and economics instead of grievance gestures and tawdry Q-conspiracy theory.
When there were mostly, or at least a few, adults in the room.