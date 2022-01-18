It wasn’t the icy wind that made me finally take down our Christmas tree. It wasn’t even the fact that it was 4:30 a.m., when my two Westies insisted on going out to make sure the outside was still there.
Nor was it the fact that Epiphany had come and gone, which is the usual time to take down the boughs and holly. The Queen, it must be said, doesn’t remove her Christmas decorations until February. No, it’s not because of Candlemas, which is Feb. 2. It’s for a sadder reason: she keeps them up until Feb. 6 to observe the anniversary of her father’s death.
No, I’m afraid my motive for taking down the tree, finally, was much less auspicious and had nothing to do with my rambunctious Westies.
It was the arrival of my favorite seed catalog: the “Southern Exposure Seed Exchange.”
Its cover is reminiscent of the Whole Earth Catalog of the good ol’ early 70s, and it’s got the prose stylings of my Foxfire volumes of hillbilly Appalachian wisdom (if you haven’t read this stuff, you just haven’t lived).
This seed catalog is chock full of tidbits like “plant flint corn when the dogwood leaves are the size of squirrel’s ears.” Kinda rough for me to get out there with a tape measure, but I’ll try. Lord knows I have enough living rent-free in the apartment complex ensconced in the upper boughs of my twin oaks.
Over on the next page, I’m assured that the “Looney” corn cultivar is a “rare-old Southern white dent famous for its great flavor, and a favorite of moonshiners.” Yes, there’s that: “corn squeezin’s.” If you stop to think about it, we have Looney corn to thank for the presence of NASCAR today, since this stock car circuit had its roots in bootlegging whiskey during Prohibition and “runnin’ shine” ever after.
Southern Exposure, along with some other fine seed and grain companies (most notably the almost mythical Anson Mills – my place to go for grits), is not just a venue for downhome folksiness. It ticks off some good commitments, like the Open Source Seeds initiative, which opposes (as do I) licensing or restricting seeds. Like the “Ark of Taste” from the Slow Food movement, which protects foods from extinction, and “encourages good, clean, fair food for all.”
But over and above all these worthy causes, Southern Exposure is part of a larger movement that includes Anson Mills, Southern Foodways Alliance, the Carolina Gold Rice Foundation (yes, it is a thing) and various restauranteurs like the veg-tattooed Sean Brock and Kinston’s Vivian Howard, and a whole lot of conscientious farmers who love their land and their landraces and care for the table that is their crop’s destination.
This table, of course, is the Southern kitchen. And when I say “Southern kitchen,” I don’t want to restrict the sense of the word to just the table. I want to expand it to include the farm behind the table, as in “farm to table,” or Vivian Howard’s place “Chef and the Farmer.”
Wendell Berry, the namesake of my four-month-old Westie, once wrote that “Eating is an agricultural act.” There was a time when not only agriculture determined what you ate, but it also went the other way around: what you ate – or rather, what you wanted to eat – determined agriculture.
People grew for taste.
For many understandable reasons, the food production industry had to grow crops for other more economical reasons. Fruit and grain and vegetables had to be developed for objectives like quantity, longevity during shipment, uniformity and appearance.
Taste kinda got demoted.
Time was, when taste (of humans and livestock) was the primary criterion, there was a wild array of varieties of every crop. Way, way back in the 1840’s and 50’s, J.V. Jones of Burke County, Georgia, was a veritable “Prince of Peas” (sorry for that). He grew every sort of pea that he could obtain, crossing varieties in the hopes of developing peas with superior traits and, all importantly, taste.
He wrote up a list of 25 varieties in the May 1856 edition of “The American Farmer.” Of these, Mr. Jones said that the Shinney Pea was the very best. And that the Rice Pea was “the most valuable table variety known, and should be grown universally wherever the pea can make a habitation.”
Unbelievably, he said that the black-eyed pea was only “valuable for stock.” This only goes to show that the bar of taste was a lot higher back then. Still, I love me my black-eyed peas – propped up by a liberal handful of bacon, of course.
Mr. J.V. Jones had a courage and brightness about experimentation and trying something new. He, and many other farmers of that generation, including our own James Cathcart Johnston of Hayes Plantation, at the same time, knew by their own generous lights that crops had to be rotated (cotton was understood even then as an “exhausting” crop). Jones and Johnston knew by necessity how the field crops, the kitchen garden, the flower and herb gardens, the livestock pens, the dairy, and the final table had to cooperate.
They knew that diversity and variety, rotation and husbandry, were the best defense against pestilence. Growing for taste was not only good for taste, but for health and flourishing.
So, as soon as I lay my Christmas Tree to rest, I’ll pull out my graph paper and get to work in plotting out my veg garden dreams.
This year, I’ll try to find the heirloom tomato that my grandmother loved. Maybe I’ll stick a few North Carolina Long Greasy Beans in the dirt, and hope for a mess to string up for leather britches. Maybe even Looney corn so I can do some old-fashioned stock car racing.
In any case, we’ll grow for taste.
