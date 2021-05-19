This is a lot harder than I thought it was going to be.
I was cleaning out my desk a few days ago and came across a lot of old issues of The Enterprise – issues which featured some of my favorite stories and photographs from the past eight years.
I read a few of them and perused some of the photos. Some made me laugh, some made me cry, and all of them have made me proud of the student-athletes in Martin County, who have accomplished a great deal in my second tenure as the sports editor for this newspaper.
I spent 11 years here in my first go-round (1989-2000) before taking a job near my hometown. I spent 11 years there, and, after a year of working as a freelancer, the opportunity arose where I could return to Martin County, so I took it.
Mind you, I didn’t want to return. But it’s not for the reasons you may think.
I knew if I returned, it would be just as hard saying goodbye the second time as it was the first time – even though much has changed.
When I returned in August 2013, I had something to prove – not necessarily to the folks who knew me and knew I would do a good job again, but to the thousands of people who didn’t know me at all.
My job was to get people to read The Enterprise in the era of the Internet and social media.
Believe me, I knew when people were reading, because I have had plenty of supporters and detractors over the years.
That’s why it makes it just as hard to say goodbye this time.
I will be joining the sports staff of The Daily Reflector in Greenville on a full-time basis beginning next week. My last day at The Enterprise is Monday (May 24).
Those of you who read the Reflector have likely seen my prep sports work since February 2020, in addition to some of my East Carolina University basketball photos. I have enjoyed working with the staff there and I am looking forward to covering high school sports and helping photograph ECU athletics and other things as required.
Where does that leave The Enterprise in terms of sports coverage? I do not know, but I am certain they are working on a plan as I write this.
In parting, I would like to say thank you to anyone and everyone who has ever helped me with coverage – from athletic directors, to coaches, to parents and fans. I got a lot of credit, when it was these people who made my job easier. They should be celebrated.
For the readers of The Enterprise, I most humbly ask that you please continue to support them and work with the staff they have coming in. Help them as you have helped me the past eight years.
For everyone who has helped me, know that I will always appreciate everything you have done. To the athletes, I hope you know you have made a big impact on my life.
For my detractors, well…all I can say is I did the best job I could.
I leave you with the words of one of my favorite songwriters, Carole King, from the song “Now and Forever:”
“I miss the tears, I miss the laughter,
I miss the day we met and all that followed after
Sometimes I wish I could always be with you
The way we used to do, oh
Now and forever,
I will always think of you
Now and forever
I will always be with you.”
