...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
We don’t celebrate National Safety until March 4, 2023, but I felt the need to talk about it now with the coming holidays ahead. I also needed a column since I was drawing a blank. That being said, let me give you my personal take on the subject.
There are many fine organizations out there emphasizing the need to be cautious and safe in our work, travel and play. They provide many dangers that we need to watch out for ensuring continued health, happiness and longevity. I won’t repeat them;, but, let me give you my “two cents” on some of the dangers I see that don’t make headlines.
I can’t actually pin it down precisely; but, it appears nearly 75 percent of all accidents occur within or near the home. There is where I point out a few examples of hazards in the home - some from personal experience.
The refrigerator is an indispensable possession in nearly all homes today. Its misuse can also lead to discomfort, illness and, sometimes, can be a factor in death. Excessive use at mealtime, or between meals can lead to being overweight, high blood pressure and other maladies. This can easily lead to lack of energy, disease and contributing to a serious hazard to one’s health.
Another household item subject to misuse is the Fuse Panel. This essential fixture is usually hidden in an out of the way place. Its door offers access for the homeowner to reset a tripped breaker, or stop the flow of electricity to an area for whatever reason.
The covering plate on your fuse panel is there for a reason. Never remove it. There are things back there that you do not comprehend and can instantly shorten your life. Leave that to a trained professional. One wrong move there with a metal screwdriver can certainly ruin your day.
The most risk/reward item found in the modern household is the wife. Yes, I said that; but, I meant it in the most loving way. She will love you and make your life wonderful until the end of time; but, one must be careful to not mistreat this worthy companion.
For instance, don’t fall for that old trick when she tells you not to buy her anything for her birthday, Valentine’s Day, etc. this year. Do not believe a word of it.
For once I’m telling you to disobey your spouse. She not only expects a gift, but it must be personal and special. Appliances are definitely out. A misread could have you sleeping with an ice cube for weeks; and, you might not even know why.
Passing up that last couple of rounds of drinks with the boys is also a good idea. I know, it’s Ronnie’s birthday, but knowing when to say when is an excellent idea. I can think of few things that could raise the dander in a woman’s ire that a drunk husband staggering in hours after promising to be home early.
One thing definitely worse is that phone call at 2 a.m. to come bail him out of jail after being booked on a DUI charge. We won’t even go to the morbid possibility of a fatal auto accident.
There are also other dangers out there that can range from discomfort to death. There are a couple of old sayings that still apply.
For example, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” My favorite is “The life you save may be your own.” Hey, be smart and safe out there.