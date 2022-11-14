William Rowell

We don’t celebrate National Safety until March 4, 2023, but I felt the need to talk about it now with the coming holidays ahead. I also needed a column since I was drawing a blank. That being said, let me give you my personal take on the subject.

There are many fine organizations out there emphasizing the need to be cautious and safe in our work, travel and play. They provide many dangers that we need to watch out for ensuring continued health, happiness and longevity. I won’t repeat them;, but, let me give you my “two cents” on some of the dangers I see that don’t make headlines.

