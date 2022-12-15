Jonathan Tobias NEW

Every year at this time I start watching my traditional set of Christmas movies.

This all starts on Thanksgiving night, with the annual kickoff of “Christmas Vacation.” As a somewhat maladroit and idealistic husband, father and grandfather, I identify with Clark’s many holiday travails, especially the foreboding xylophone tune that prefaces the stapling of flannel sleeves to the downspout, the launching of the ice missile into Todd’s hi-fi system, the stapling of a thousand lights into architectural shingles under the light of a massive full moon.

Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.