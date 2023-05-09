Lib Campbell Column

Warm spring afternoons bring the neighborhood children out to play. Laughter rings out and bikes are everywhere in the cul-de-sac, almost like it’s Daytona. Sunset comes later and later these days, and the rituals of summer are alive even in this month that is still early spring.

Author Robert Benson asks the question, “Where do you want to be when the sun goes down?”

Lib Campbell is a retired Methodist pastor, retreat leader and hosts the website: avirtualchurch.com. She welcomes comments at libcam05@gmail.com.