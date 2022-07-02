They say you can’t go home again.
At least that’s what North Carolina author Thomas Wolfe wrote in his 1940’s book of the same title, published posthumously by his editor.
I hope these words are not entirely accurate for several reasons.
Home can be more a state of mind than a place.
It is true, when you leave a place for any length of time, then return, it’s not the place it was.
When I left The Enterprise three years ago to work for a sister newspaper, I could never have imagined the changes that would take place in our world.
COVID-19, now a household word, had yet to be uttered. Talk of a pandemic would have seemed like a cry of Chicken Little; and working from home was, at best, a passing fantasy for daydreamers.
At that time, Russia seemed fairly content with its borders as the biggest, oversized country on the planet. No one could imagine atrocities committed in Ukraine would be possible in this day and time, or the threat of nuclear talk would be taken seriously.
The world is a little less safe and a lot more scary.
It makes me grateful for the stuff small towns are made of.
Living and working in a place where everybody knows your name can be a good thing. Especially when you lock yourself out of your house, have a flat tire or blow your car’s engine.
When I first moved to the country 33 years ago, I’d walk fairly often. Most people would drive by, wave; then slow down, back up, roll down the window and ask if I needed a ride.
Some people still wave, but I’m no longer confused for a hitchhiker on my jaunts. Nowadays people are in a much bigger hurry. But I know if I needed help, I could flag down any one of those passing vehicles.
In May, when I was asked to return to The Enterprise, it felt a lot like coming home again. Familiar faces, welcoming smiles and time-honored traditions reminded me of what drew me to journalism in the first place – telling people’s stories; along with the optimism that accurate reporting can make the world a better place.
The Enterprise is not the same place it was. Hopefully, some of the things that have changed in three years are for the best. Sometimes the only constant is change.
Another reason I want Wolfe’s words to be proven wrong is my youngest is preparing to embark on his first year of college this fall.
Change is charging toward me faster than an out-of-control freight train.
I want him to go; but I want him to come back as often as he can.
It won’t be the same place he left, and he won’t be the same person who grew up here.
But no matter where life takes him and no matter how crazy the world becomes, I hope he will always know he can go Home again.
It will be right where he left it.
Deborah Griffin is News Editor of The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.