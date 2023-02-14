William Rowell

We have had rules since God wasted his breath on Eve in the apple orchard. That did several things. For me, it settled the age old controversy of whether God is a man or woman. Eve didn’t listen to him so he had to be a male. If God was in the image of a woman, those two would have worked something out after a lengthy discussion over a nice Chardonnay.

It was also the first rule made, and the first one broken. There were many to follow.

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at wdrowell1173@gmail.com.