A year after I graduated from High School I enlisted into the United States Air Force. After years stateside, I was relocated to Hahn Air Base in Germany, where I was assigned to the 50th Tactical Fighter Wing. Hahn Air Force Base is where my photography seed was planted and slowly developed over the years. Just like a roast cooking in a crock pot with the years adding the seasoning.
While at Hahn, I tried out for the base football team, though the competition was stiff, I secured a spot on the roster. Subsequently my season was cut short. The week before our first game I suffered a neck injury that prevented me from competing and ended my short career. I loved the game so much and wanted to remain part of the team, so I purchased my first camera, the Minolta X-700. I traveled and took pictures for the team when I was able.
When I departed active duty a lot of my personnel items were stolen in transit, including my beloved camera.
Fast forward… many, many, many years later y youngest son decided he wanted to play football. So my search for a camera began once again. My co-worker had one for sale. So I purchased his Canon AE-1. I began shooting my son’s games and printing his pictures. Word got out and soon I was taking pictures of everyone on the team and other teams as well.
Then a light bulb went off, you guessed it, I started charging for the pictures. The business was lucrative and as time went on I went into business for myself. From taking pictures in Germany, to printing pictures out of my car, to sharing images on my website.
I began stringing for the newspaper (sub-contracting) in 2003, shooting a lot of their local sport venues. This is where I met the well know newspaper names in the area like The News Herald Editor, Cal Bryant. The Bertie Ledger-Advance, The Enterprise, Chowan Herald and Perquimans Weekly Editor, Thadd White and the News Herald former Sports Editor Gene Motley.
So now, I find myself passionately involved in the sports news arena, following behind big footsteps of the aforementioned names. Even though my personal photography business is still flourishing. There is something quite different about sharing what you have captured through the lens complemented with words and printed for those to read and view. I know the ole’ saying is “A picture is worth a thousand words.” But a few words with a picture can still be “Priceless.”