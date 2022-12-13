From 1977 until 1985 and from 1993 through 2001 Wilson County was the de facto capital of North Carolina. At least it was when then Gov. Jim Hunt and his close advisor, Betty McCain, were home from Raleigh.

McCain, who died Nov. 23, served as Hunt’s trusted political partner and friend throughout Hunt’s career. Among her assignments were serving as secretary of the Department of Cultural Resources and first female chair of the state Democratic Party. She also worked tirelessly on Hunt’s successful efforts to change the state’s constitution to permit governors to serve two consecutive terms.

D.G. Martin, a retired lawyer, served as UNC-System’s vice president for public affairs and hosted PBS-NC’s North Carolina Bookwatch.