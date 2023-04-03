Lib Campbell Column

I must go down to the sea again… to the lonely sea and the sky. And all I ask…. is for highway 12 to be rebuilt. And for county, state or federal money to pay for beach renourishment, so my house will not be swept into the ocean.

We have a house on the inner banks that we have rebuilt twice and raised once. And friends, it’s time to rethink coastal development. When we lived in Elizabeth City, in the Albemarle area, the old Oregon Inlet Bridge was compromised after nor’easters and hurricanes. As the inlet was shifting, there was wrangling over how much money it was going to take to keep the bridge open.

Lib Campbell is a retired Methodist pastor, retreat leader and hosts the website: avirtualchurch.com. She welcomes comments at libcam05@gmail.com.