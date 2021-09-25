There have been many days recently that I have wished so hard that heaven had a phone, so I could talk to my dad, grandma and grandpa just one more time.
In the trying times of raising a toddler boy, that might I add is all boy, being pregnant again with my second child, to just missing them on a daily basis I have so much wished I could just have one more conversation with them.
There have been many days I wished I could pick up the phone and call my daddy one more time not only to hear his voice but to also ask his advice when it come to raising my son. Do I feel as if some days I am failing at parenting? Yes I do. But don’t we all at some point? But, then there are some days that I feel like I am doing a great job as a parent.
The days I am struggling and feel like I am doing it all wrong are the days I wish I could just pick up the phone and call either of the three of them for advice.
Many days go by that I can hear my grandma telling me, “Darlin, he is just all boy. He’s going to be wild.”
Then, there are times I hear my daddy saying, “You’re doing a great job baby girl, don’t for once doubt that.”
I was just a teenager when my granddaddy passed, but I still hear his voice to this day simply looking at me and saying “Hey gal.” He could definitely be on the stricter side I remember, but he was also a comforter when needed.
I wish like nothing else that when I found out I was having a little girl I could have seen my dad’s facial expression when he found out. I was my daddy’s baby girl so I can only imagine the relationship the two of them would have.
What I would do to get advice from my daddy when it came to raising my strong willed boy and all the adventures we have endured with him starting school. Although I am sure he would tell me I am doing the right things and taking the right steps, I would still do anything in this world to be able to just hear those words come out of his mouth.
I am almost sure I am not the only one that wishes more days than not that heaven had a phone so that I could hear my loved ones voice just one more time.
Even though there are days upon days that I wish I could just talk to them one more time whether it be for advice or just to talk, I know they are looking down over me and cheering me on from above. I know they see me having bad days and good, like everybody has, and I know on the bad they are sending positive words of encouragement along with on the good.
I know that they are saying what a good job I am doing even if there are days that I do not feel like I am. But, like I said above everybody has those day even if we are all doing a fantastic job at being a parent.
No one person said parenting would be easy especially raising a strong willed bull headed boy.
Brandice Hoggard is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Hearld, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at bhoggard@ncweeklies.com.