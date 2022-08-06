A group of us have been taking vacation together for several years now. In all, we have five adults and three children. We’ve spent time in Emerald Isle, Banner Elk and Asheville over the course of the last three years.
This year the three families represented each made the obligatory stop at a convenience store to purchase a lottery ticket or two so we could take our shot at winning over $1 billion and changing our lives forever.
As you are reading this column, it’s safe to assume that we are all back at work following last week’s vacation and not celebrating off the coast of Spain with our freshly purchased yacht.
While we didn’t win the lottery – not even so much as a $10 prize – we did have a lot of fun sitting around playing the “what if” game. We discussed many of the things we’d like to do if we won so much money.
To a person, we agreed we would help family and friends live a better life first and foremost. Two out of the four agreed that we’d find something to do with our lives that did not involve our current career while the other two said they’d continue working as they are now.
Then we started discussing the adventures we would like to have should we win so much money. I promise my first adventure would be buying a flat in London and buying a box at Stamford Bridge from which I’d watch every Chelsea home match.
I’d also see some of the great sporting events in life – Duke vs. UNC basketball, the NCAA National Championship in football and Wimbledon – to name a few.
I brought up a dinner where you’d have the opportunity to sit down with four people – all still living – that you’d like to meet. We discussed several options – with the women deciding they’d have Michelle Obama and the men splitting between President Obama and President Clinton.
For me, there were three people who were easy to come up with. My first invitation would be to David Luiz, who happens to be my favorite athlete. He currently plays soccer in Brazil, but was a Chelsea man when I began watching the sport.
The second would be the aforementioned President Bill Clinton. I didn’t agree with everything he did, but I think the conversation would be so much fun.
I’d also want to have Mark Labbett, who you may know better as “The Beast” from the game show “The Chase.” The man is brilliant, funny and a little bit of a snot – all things that would interest me in conversation.
The last seat at the table for me would probably be reserved for Mike Warnke, a retired Christian comedian who has made me laugh more than anyone other than his polar opposite Sam Kinison.
I hope you had nearly as much fun as we did doing some “what ifs” and I hope you – like me – are happily back at work after not becoming a multi-millionaire.
