This past week, an annual event, which was basically obscure until ESPN and the NFL network advertising executives discovered the potential revenue stream, went off just like the North Carolina spring.
The NFL draft was full of hot draft picks, some cold draft picks and some which started hot, but turned cold in the middle of selection.
As a kid I always dreamed of playing for my Washington Redskins. Yes, I know they are the politically correct Commanders, but to me they will always be the Redskins. The only thing keeping me from hearing my name called on draft day was my lack of God-given athletic ability, no foot speed whatsoever and my being small in stature.
I did get the opportunity to wear the Redskin uniform for two years during my pre-teen years. I played football for the Plaza Redskins of the Virginia Beach Recreation League. It was great!
My second year playing, I even got to wear the No. 55. The same number as Hall of Fame Redskin linebacker Chris Hanburger. The number was the only similarity between the two of us.
I can’t say we were a good team, but we were not bad either. We won a little more than we lost, and the wins resulted in great rewards.
At the first practice after a win, the coaches would pass out helmet stickers — one for winning and additional stickers for making good plays. We loved bragging about our helmet stickers the next day at school.
Secondly, a win resulted in free ice cream, and not just any ice cream, but Dairy Queen sundaes. See, each team had a local business sponsor and our sponsor just happened to be Dairy Queen. I concede it may not have been the toughest sponsor, not like Mac Truck or Gold’s Gym, but the reward was worth the occasional harassment.
The Dairy Queen manager made a deal with the coaches — every win would result in a free sundae for each team member. These were not the sundaes of today; these sundaes were special. These sundaes were served up in a collectible small plastic football helmet. We wanted the helmets more than we wanted the ice cream.
The only catch was we had to win. No close losses, no wins snatched from us by the officials and no overtime heartbreakers. We had to win. No win, no reward. A valuable lesson learned by every member of the team.
It may seem a group of our State Legislators grew up in the same fashion. This spring they had a draft of their own. They drafted a bill to prohibit the rewarding of participation trophies for children. The Grand Old Party of North Carolina seems to believe these participation trophies are the downfall of society.
No need to address the mental issues, the lack of affordable housing and elementary test scores, which continue to plummet since the COVID lock down. Never mind the crime and homelessness crisis causing a decrease in tourists in the grand city of Asheville, and not to mention the shortage of law enforcement officers in metropolitan areas due to the defund the police movement. I won’t say “I told you so” on how that movement would fail miserably.
My point is — North Carolina, like every state, is facing serious issues with long-lasting consequences for every tax paying citizen. Whether a child receives a participation trophy is not one of those issues.
I hope the constituents of these legislators don’t reward them with reelection, because this session, they finished last.
Todd Lane is the former First Sergeant for the N.C. State Highway Patrol and former Windsor Police Chief. He resides in Wake County and is an avid hiker and runner. He can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.