Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful and most noble employment of man.” - George Washington
Spring has finally arrived in eastern North Carolina.
The trees and grass are turning green and flowers are beginning to bloom. The pollen is also out in full force, aggravating allergy suffers everywhere. The days are bringing warm temperatures, which will soon turn into another hot, humid North Carolina summer.
The season change is refreshing to me after a long winter filled with dark evenings and cold, deary temperatures.
With the arrival of spring, farmers across the area are busy preparing for the new year of crops and farming.
We should all appreciate the local farmers and what they do.
In our part of the state, agriculture and farming is not only a big part of the economy, but a way of life.
Most local farmers didn’t wake up one morning and decide that, “I think I want to become a farmer.”
Most of these hardworking farming families are carrying on a family tradition. Typically farming runs deep in the roots of each family farm. It is instilled in them at a young age. It becomes a way of life.
These farmers work hard to provide us with crops for everyday, household needs, while trying to provide for their families. These farmers work from sun up to sun down while facing challenges like the weather, diseases, insects and the inflation of prices to grow a successful harvest.
In the spring, the roads are full of tractors and equipment traveling to a field in need of plowing, spraying or planting. We all at times get aggravated by these slow, moving machines that seem to take up the road.
We all, including myself, should be a little more patient and respectful with these farmers.
Just as we use a variety of ways of transportation to get from point A to point B. These farmers have to be able to get to the fields needing attention or there would be a lot of empty overgrown fields without crops.
These farmers spend all summer monitoring their crops and handling problems as they come while praying for a good year. They wonder if there will be droughts, too much rain or hopefully good growing weather. They have to monitor for diseases and insects that could affect entire fields.
Just as much as I love the spring, I also love the fall in eastern North Carolina.
The sight of fields full of white cotton and the smell of freshly turned peanuts. These are both things I have come to appreciate as part of where I live.
Harvest time is just as busy for these farmers as the spring planting season. Even as harvesting comes to an end, these farmers don’t get much of a break. They spend the winter months preparing for the next year’s crops and what the next farming year may hold.
I have a brother and friends that are farmers. I have learned to appreciate the hard work they invest every year into the way of life that we as non-farmers rely on for our day-to-day lives.
So thank a farmer if you get a chance. Eastern North Carolina and the world would be a different place without them.
Leslie Beachboard is the Managing Editor for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, the Chowan Herald, the Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com.