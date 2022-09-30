Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers in the afternoon. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 72F. ENE winds at 25 to 35 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 64F. ESE winds at 35 to 50 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 8
to 14 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North
Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western
Currituck. In southeast Virginia, Chesapeake, Greensville,
Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia
Beach and York.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Ian is expected to make a second landfall in
South Carolina on Friday and track northwest across the
Carolinas Friday night. Several rounds of moderate to heavy
rain are likely in the watch area from Friday through Friday
night before the heaviest rain pushes offshore Saturday
morning. On average, 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected, with
localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches possible. Despite the dry
antecedent conditions, this will likely be enough to result
in a few instances of flooding, especially in urban and flood
prone areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Palm trees swayed and banana crops were leveled as Hurricane Fiona washed onto Puerto Rico’s shores last week – leaving widespread damage to an island whose unrepresented residents are still recovering from trauma of the past.
Category 1 Fiona’s wrath left the entire island without power, dropped nearly 30 inches of rain in some areas, stranded some residents without clean water and severely damaged infrastructure.
Let’s flashback five years. When Hurricane Maria struck in 2017, it caused a catastrophe never before seen in Puerto Rico.
The Category 5 hurricane dumped record rains, flooded nearly every river and shredded power lines and transmission centers – hobbling the island’s energy and leaving residents in the dark for almost a year.
More than 3,000 homes still have tarps on their roofs today, on an island with a poverty rate of 44 percent (57 percent for children).
In the years since, the recovery of both the island’s economy and energy grid has been slow. What may have been the perfect time for a diversified energy revolution in Puerto Rico became a bureaucratic and regulatory debacle that left the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) bankrupt and privatized.
Recently, a joint venture between two energy groups, based in Houston and Canada, respectively, have embarked on a new mission to maintain and modernize Puerto Rico’s power grid.
The venture, styling itself as Luma Energy, accepted a contract in 2020 to manage PREPA’s energy assets. Those assets, in the form of the island’s energy infrastructure, have remained in fragile state since Maria’s passing, often subjecting residents to frequent and localized blackouts.
Now, in the wake of another hurricane once again leaving Puerto Rico’s entire population of three million – equivalent to the city of Los Angeles – in the dark, there have been calls to hold Luma accountable for a failure to provide modernized and secure power for a decayed system.
Interestingly enough, Luma was under scrutiny late last year as its president, Wayne Stensby, withheld documents from the Puerto Rico House of Representatives that would provide clarity as to how many bonuses and pay increases the top dogs of the company are receiving.
All the while, the hiring of experienced linemen limped along and nearly one million customers faced blackouts in June 2021 alone.
After Maria, Congress allocated $10 billion to modernize and improve Puerto Rico’s power system, which has been suffering for decades from outdated infrastructure and fragility in the face of complex geography.
While this funding is a step in the right direction, it is clear that the money has not been put to very good use, with Luma still performing “below expectations,” according to Sergio Marxuach, policy director of a nonpartisan think tank on the island.
As residents pick up the pieces from yet another storm that has brought both major flooding and widespread blackouts, some spoke to reporters about lingering post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after Hurricane Maria and the blackouts.
Who could blame them? Puerto Rico is in the Caribbean, where hurricanes are ever frequent and seemingly growing in intensity. Many residents can’t afford to leave, but there has been an exodus in the aftermath of Maria.
With each passing storm since 2017, I’m sure many nails are bitten down as Puerto Ricans watch their overhead lights flicker.
It’s a shame that these unrepresented citizens suffer so often while our government passes the buck to a private organization that exacerbates decades-long neglect. When a territory is controlled by a government in which it has no representation, it will be abused.
In the meantime, if anyone wishes to donate to disaster cleanup on the island, please consider giving to relief efforts.
Tyler Newman is a Staff Writer for the Chowan Herald. He can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.