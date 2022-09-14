Mark Twain was a gifted writer in the 19th Century and many of his works are still enjoyed today. We all remember Huck Finn, and we can’t paint something without Tom Sawyer coming to mind. His work that sticks in my mind is “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.”
I was once assigned to read it and write a book report. Since all my teachers have since gone to that big blackboard in the sky, I can confess that I did not read it. I just skipped around to get the overall picture. My book report was somewhat vague; but, I got a C+ and was happy.
You may ask why my fixation with a novel that I didn’t read; especially, since I am not a Yankee and have never been to Connecticut, let alone across the big pond to England.
I can understand the main character’s dilemma. He suffers a head injury in the late 19th Century and wakes up back in the feudal times of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table.
As confessed, I did not read the book; but, I got the gist of the situation. He was taken back in time and amazed everyone with his insight of a future they would never see or understand.
The main character, Hank Morgan, had multiple troubles and was sentenced to death by King Arthur, for knowing too much. I understand his problem as I know too little. I may not have experienced the dilemma that Hank did, however, as I would have felt more at home several hundred years in the past more than in the future.
I am an analog person trapped in a digital world. My friends wear watches that would amaze Dick Tracy by what they can do. Not only will theirs tell time; but, they will count steps taken, check their heart rate, report the Dow Jones index and turn on the oven while they are miles away from home.
Mine tells the time with two rotating arms. For a few dollars more I could have gotten one that gives today’s date. I like mine as a quick glance not only shows current time; but, I can quickly figure out how long it’s been or how long it’s going to be. If it fails, I throw it away and spend another $15 at Wal-Mart.
I also buy a pocket-sized paper calendar once a year. I can see a whole month on a single page. I can view what I have to do and when for the whole month in a glance. Like my watch, I get the big picture. I tried the electronic schedulers, but now I’m back to my old faithful.
In retirement, golf is my sport. I have been playing it for many years and now see the intrusion of electronic distance devices. There were always markers on the course for distances. They are usually 50 or 100 yards apart. Using them, I can guess how far I need to hit the ball.
I could be a few yards off but, close enough given my ability. An average golf green would be about a quarter of an acre in area and I can hit it maybe half the time.
Exact knowledge with my ability is not worth a digital device costing hundreds of dollars to a “tight wad” like me.
In truth, I wouldn’t know how to operate one anyway. I’m still trying to figure out how my sundial works.