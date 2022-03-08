Time is of the essence is an often quoted statement. I was surprised to learn that it is an accepted legal term defining when a party is obligated to complete its contractual obligation.
It also affects everyone, though its priority can be different depending on the situation or the person affected. I have always tried to be prompt. I trace this back to my early childhood.
The importance of being prompt and not wasting time was impressed upon me from the start. My family was not tolerant of a teenager sleeping the morning away. We got up with the chickens every morning.
Though now retired without many commitments, I still am up at the crack of dawn. This is because I go to bed now about the time I once went out for an evening on the town.
We were on analog time then, or some would say “Sun Time.” There were no cell phones to give the exact time. The old farmers could look at the location of the sun and have a decent enough idea of the time.
Ask someone years ago what time it was and you would get something like “about a quarter to eleven.” Ask someone today and you’ll get “10:43.” I still wear an analog watch. My digital clocks can only tell me the current time.
A look at my watch not only tells me what time it is; but, I can also see how long it’s been or how long it’s going to be. This helped when I was a football referee.
A team had 30 seconds to start a play to avoid a delay of game penalty. I would glance at my watch and see where the second hand was when the ball was ready for play. Wherever the second hand was I glanced straight across my watch to see where it would be in 30 seconds.
The ball had to be snapped before the second hand got to that point. You can’t do that with a digital watch without some quick mental math. With everything else going on, I had no time for that distraction.
We are all familiar about the necessity of different time zones around the globe. It would be awfully confusing without them. Are you aware that, in addition to zones, there are types or categories of time?
The first that comes to mind is “Lombardi Time.” It is named for the late Vince Lombardi, who was the legendary coach of the Green Bay Packers. He believed that if you showed up for a team meeting five minutes early, you were actually 10 minutes late.
There is also “Basketball Time.” There could be only 2:00 left on the game clock and it would take 30 minutes or more to complete. It would seem longer if it delayed the airing of something else you tuned in to watch.
There is “Bar Room Time” for the male when he calls home to say he is leaving shortly. This usually means “I’ll be home before the paper boy comes.”
Last, but not least, is “Dressing Time.” This is where the couple is going out and the husband is ready and waiting. Calling to hurry his spouse, he gets the standard “I’m ready. Just a sec.” I have learned that a “sec” is somewhere between 10 to 20 more minutes.
Thanks for taking some of your valuable time to spend with me.
God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.