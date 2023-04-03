Spring’s first day is barely behind us and summer temperatures are getting complaints. However, warmer temperatures will bring the pleasure of fresh vegetables that soon will be available at area farmers markets and produce stands throughout the counties.
This past weekend, Lee Whitfield opened the Martin County Farmers Market for a “Spring Fling.” If the vendors present Saturday are any indication of things to come, Whitfield and the farmers and gardeners he is assembling will help feed the need for fresh produce for months to come.
The Martin County Farmers Market opens in May.
The Windsor Farmer’s Market is in the midst of a transition. Frances Bazemore, who has been one of the primary forces behind the Windsor Market, is stepping aside from her responsibilities and passing the torch to Brian Reynolds. Reynolds heads the Ag Department at Bertie High School.
Last year, Reynolds’ Ag class sold flowers, herbs and beautiful geraniums at the market. Bazemore is leaving the community gem in good hands familiar with gardening.
Edenton Farmer’s Market operates on Wednesdays and Saturdays and once summer arrives has a nice selection of vegetables, especially if C.W. Overton drives in from Belvidere.
Granny’s Glower Patch at 1600 West Queen St. in Edenton is a self-serve flower garden offering tulips now, zinnia’s later. Enjoy the buck a bloom extravaganza.
In Perquimans, Albemarle Plantation has a delightful farmer’s market on Thursday afternoons.
And while these markets will partially serve our needs, nothing is as flavorful and enjoyable as vegetables picked from a bountiful backyard garden.
When I opened my first restaurant, I learned the importance of a garden. I began a program with the local garden club. I’d buy starters and they’d come on Wednesdays and tend to the garden and have lunch on the house: My ‘Weed and Feed’ program. I frequently plant each spring.
Laura Stone’s business, Rebellious Garden and Flower Farm, blossomed from Stone’s first backyard seeds. Now, she is a premier vendor at the Martin County Farmer’s Market.
It can be done. In your backyard.
Of course it takes time, but it’s rewarding and could possibly be profitable. Farmers markets are always searching for vendors. Begin a neighborhood Community Supported Agriculture Program and sell CSA boxes online.
If you need help in the garden, I may have just the book to read. “Gardening According to the Bible.” GAB is an online publication (https://bit.ly/3ZdctC8) offering insight into why we garden. It’s complimentary, and there are no gimmicks. It was authored by Edenton resident Bill Ross who is a green thumb gardener in his own right.
Ross’ online guide to a full bloom life delves into life as a garden, since that’s where life, as we know it, began.
While Ross’ book begins with the Garden of Eden, from the looks of Ross’ Edenton garden the book is a must read for big blooms. He practices his preaching. You can also. Don’t forget to water.
John Foley is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.