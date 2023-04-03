John Foley

Spring’s first day is barely behind us and summer temperatures are getting complaints. However, warmer temperatures will bring the pleasure of fresh vegetables that soon will be available at area farmers markets and produce stands throughout the counties.

This past weekend, Lee Whitfield opened the Martin County Farmers Market for a “Spring Fling.” If the vendors present Saturday are any indication of things to come, Whitfield and the farmers and gardeners he is assembling will help feed the need for fresh produce for months to come.

