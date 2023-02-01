Jonathan Tobias NEW

Jonathan Tobias

In June 2018, then-Editor Miles Layton asked me to write a piece on the passing of chef and cultural critic Anthony Bourdain.

Since that then and four years later, I’ve been writing weekly columns in these pages of the Chowan Herald. My sloppy math makes about 200 odd articles in sum (stress on odd).

Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.