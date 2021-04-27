Sometimes it feels good to be right – I make a decision and things work out in my favor.
It happened twice over a four-day span this past week.
Trying to figure out what to cover each week for the sports section of The Enterprise can be a daunting task, given time and space restrictions.
I attempt to be as fair and as equitable as possible based on the number of schools I have to cover in Martin County. Other factors such as the number of sports and scheduling issues also play a part in what I can cover on a weekly basis.
Sometimes I will cover a game I expect to be competitive and it isn’t, and other times the reverse is true.
Based on the first softball matchup between the two teams, I made the decision to cover the rematch between Bear Grass Charter School and Northside last week.
My reason was solid: in the first meeting, Bear Grass Charter got behind early, rallied to tie it up and then lost in the seventh inning.
Based on that information, I felt the Bears had a better than average chance of competing favorably against the then-unbeaten Panthers, even if it was on Northside’s home field.
It certainly didn’t look good in the first inning. Bear Grass scored a run but Northside responded with a grand slam to make it 5-1.
But Bears’ head coach Danny Webb stressed to his players that it was, indeed, just the first inning.
“Just do what we do – play good defense and the hitting will come around,” he said, confidently.
Madi Hall, who relieved starter Macy Bowen in the first inning, kept the Panthers off the scoreboard until the bottom of the seventh.
The Bears’ responded on offense, using key walks, hits and some defensive miscues by the Panthers to tie it at 5-all in the top of the fourth inning. They then added three more runs in the sixth and one in the seventh, and survived a two-run rally by Northside to hand them their first loss of the season after 11 consecutive victories.
The second time I was right happened on Sunday, when I opted to stay up late to watch my San Diego Padres battle the Los Angeles Dodgers.
I could have called it a night when the Dodgers went ahead 7-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, but I chose to stay awake.
Boy, was I rewarded. The Padres scored two runs in the seventh, two more in the eighth and two in the ninth to send the game into extra innings. They then won it in the 11th inning and ended up taking three of four from L.A. over the weekend and now lead the season series four games to three.
I have been a Padres fan for more than four decades and have often been made fun of because of it. They haven’t had a lot of success since their inception (1969).
I get the feeling things are turning around for them. I had that feeling last year, and I don’t see any reason why it will change now or in the immediate future.
Can we win one World Series before I die, though?
Jim Green is Interim Editor for The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at jgreen@ncweeklies.com.