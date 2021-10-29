Over the course last few weeks I have noticed how children today, including mine, are addicted to technology and electronic devices.
From phones, tablets, computers and gaming systems, children of all ages are staring at screens while fun and adventure wait around them.
First, let me say I do not have a problem with this technology.
Children need to understand how to use electronic devices, because this technology is everywhere in today's world.
Children should have time to use these devices and understand how to use them safely, but they should also know how to play and be creative without their eyes on a screen.
Almost everywhere there are children and adults with their faces glued to screens.
I know there are many apps that are excellent education tools for children, and these devices may come in handy when there is a long wait in a pediatrician's waiting room.
But the way I see it, if a child has to have a tablet in their hand through eating dinner, or through any family time, there may be a problem.
I have to admit I am a guilty parent who has let electronic devices take control of my children.
To be honest, I didn't realize how consumed they were.
All four of my children seem to not function unless they have an electronic device in their hand or their eyes on the television.
Not only is this a problem, but it also caused arguments between the four over who was going to watch a video or play a game next.
On a daily basis, my phone charger would disappear because someone knew it would charge his or her device. They would borrow it at their leisure, and I am left going on a mission to find it.
As a parent you begin to see there is a problem when your children are not focused on what is going on around them because they are afraid they may miss something on a screen.
I remember back in the day when I was their age, we had limited gaming unless it was Super Mario Brothers on a Nintendo. The internet was dial-up and was so slow that online gaming was almost impossible.
Enough was enough, so I began the process of "unplugging my children."
I did not take all of their electronic privileges away, but I am limiting their screen time.
They need to enjoy the last warm days of the year and stretch their legs before winter sets in.
Since I have four children, this gives them an opportunity to not only play together but also work on their teamwork skills.
There are so many activities for children, to do indoors and out, and most of them don't involve staring at a television or device.
Leslie Beachboard is the Managing Editor for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, the Chowan Herald, the Perquimans Weekly and the Enterprise, who is trying to unplug her children from virtual reality and get them outside to play.