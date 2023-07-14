Lib Campbell Column

Temperatures across America were the highest ever recorded in modern record keeping. The news guys said, “Temps are high, and we can only expect them to get higher.”

Wildfires, sea rise, death of coral reefs and the loss of habitats point to climate change. Right wing talking points may denounce scientific study of the problem. Many say there is no problem.

  

Lib Campbell is a retired Methodist pastor, retreat leader and hosts the website: avirtualchurch.com.