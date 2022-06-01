Life is full of choices, we make hundreds daily. It could be as simple as what brand of bread to buy or big as the purchase of a $300,000 home.
Some are life changing and some are not.
I remember an old story that bears retelling here. There was this fellow that lived in a small town. He was mentally challenged and thus didn’t do well in school. He eventually dropped out as there was no professional help available back then.
Leroy simply roamed the streets seeking handouts. One of his stops was at the local beer joint. The patrons would give him money, but would ridicule him and make Leroy the brunt of their jokes.
Their favorite was to hold up a nickel in one hand and a dime in the other. Leroy would be asked which he wanted, the big nickel or the tiny dime. Leroy always selected the nickel, to the amusement and laughter of the crowd.
One day a stranger was in town and watched the ritual play out. As usual, Leroy took the nickel and left to a room full of laughter. The outsider thought this was cruel and mean so he followed Leroy out into the street.
“Excuse me” he said to Leroy. “You may not know it, but they are playing a joke on you. A nickel may be bigger than a dime; but, the dime is worth twice what the nickel is.”
Leroy nodded his head and said “Yes, I know”.
“Then why do you always take the nickel?” asked the stranger.
Leroy looked him straight in the eye and answered, “If I take the dime they will stop doing it.”
He then ambled on down the street to his next stop.
I have always loved this story. Think about it for a second. Where do you think the intelligence is here?”Is it sitting on a bar stool drinking beer; or, is it walking out the door with another nickel each visit?
I take a page from Leroy’s book in getting gifts. My kids are always seeing something that makes them think of me. Consequently, I often get an unsigned package at my door with a tee shirt, cap or whatever they know I will like.
Sometimes I can figure out which one sent it, as it’s an item we discussed on our last visit or phone conversation. Most times neither will take credit.
At any rate, I love it; and, I wear or use it often. It pleases them to see me with whatever they’ve sent. It’s a lesson I learned from Leroy. As long as their gift is appreciated, the supply line will never dry up.
We must also remember the old tale of the goose that laid the golden egg. The farmer woke every morning to find a new golden egg in his goose’s nest. This was great until greed and impatience make him stupid.
Instead of getting his “nickel” daily, he killed the goose in hopes of getting them all at once. We know how that worked out.
I am sure we can all look back and find instances in our past like this. I know as kids, we could not wait for the apples to ripen so we would pick and eat them prematurely. Green apples do not set well in a digestive system. There is a valid reason to be patient and wait for them to ripen.
Patience, let’s all strive to be more like Leroy.
God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.