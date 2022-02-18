Last month, I celebrated another birthday.
In a text conversation with a friend of over 20 years, I made a joke that we were getting old since they also had a birthday in January.
My friend’s response was, “Getting old surely beats the alternative.”
I have to say that response was nothing but the truth.
Many people’s lives have been cut too short. They didn’t get the chance to live, make mistakes, learn new things and, most importantly, learn more about themselves.
I have learned quite a lot about myself in the last few years.
Some things are just your natural personality that have to have time to grow and mature without influence.
Some things are inherited traits from your parents or those who have made a lasting impact on your life. This is the result of their influence or things you may just have picked up on over the years. These may be good or bad traits, but either way it is all in what you do with them.
I am thankful for all of the influences and lessons in life that have made me become the person that I am.
My mother has been one of the greatest influences in my life.
To say that I am work-driven is an understatement. I have always pushed myself hard to be successful and work hard. I have always said, “work before play.”
I know I get this from my mother. She worked hard and seemed to always work even after she was well past the age of retirement.
My mother is the one who taught me how to be a ‘lady.’ She taught me to always put others first, be on time and show grace.
One thing I did not inherit from her is her love for plants. I think plants have an automatic death wish just being in my possession.
I also have things I can attribute to my daddy.
He taught me to speak my feelings and speak up for what I believe in. I am not easily influenced by others. I will stand my ground.
I can be hot-headed. I have been known to lose my temper although I learned not to let this happen unless it is absolutely needed. I have been told my hair shines a brighter shade of red when I am mad.
I have learned many things about myself that aren’t from influences but because of the blessing of getting older.
I love to travel and experience the world. I don’t like the tourist scene, but the spots with the local atmosphere and cuisine.
I can be blunt. I seem to always speak whats on my mind and have no shame in doing so.
Most importantly, I have learned to find the beauty in everything. I have always been an optimist, but to see the beauty in everything I learned was different.
I am thankful for the years I have lived. I am thankful for the lessons learned from many, many mistakes. I am grateful for the knowledge I have learned. I will cherish the memories I am making with my family and friends.
I am thankful for getting older, and can’t wait to see what other lessons are for me to learn about myself.
Leslie Beachboard is the Managing Editor for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com.