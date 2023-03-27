Between my wife’s early bedtime and the days I am able to work from home, I have time to binge-watch shows of my own choosing.
This is a good thing for me as I tend to like shows that are much different than anyone else who lives in my home.
I’m currently on my third time watching The Ranch. I’ve seen West Wing more times than I can count. I’ve finished a dozen or so sitcoms in their entirety.
Generally I can find a friend or two who supports my television decisions.
Well, my most recent binging has brought about some laughter, some ridicule and a lot of disbelief.
I’ve spent the last several months watching The Waltons from its beginning through nine seasons of 20-plus episodes each. I have also made my way through most of the made-for-television movies that followed.
I remember watching a few episodes when I was younger. I believe mostly they were watched at my grandmother’s because I remember my mom not being that much of a fan.
To be honest, I started it kind of as a “see what this was all about” as I recalled how popular the show was amongst the people in my neighborhood growing up.
I figured I would watch an episode or two and then move on to something a little more modern. The next thing I knew I was about four seasons in and, frankly I was hooked.
The stories were good, the time period interesting and the historic connotation that was included made it more intriguing.
There are some troublesome parts of the show of course. It portrayed a time when minorities in this country were treated with disdain even more openly than they are now. Those episodes “ouch” as you watch them.
What I enjoyed – and I grew to love – was the relationships between the characters, both the Walton family and their neighbors.
The shows I enjoy most are the ones in which I am invested in the characters. It’s true there’s the occasional show – i.e. Game of Thrones – that the story is so good, characters aren’t as important.
But, for The Waltons it was all about the characters. I was happy they portrayed the characters for what each of us are – good, bad, right, wrong. All of us have all those traits and it is better when those are part of the plot of any show I’m watching.
The portrayals of Will Geer and Ellen Corby as the grandfather and grandmother respectively were incredible. They were two gifted thespians and I can’t imagine how much fun they were to work with.
While I remembered the story focusing on John Boy, and it does, I found the stories of the siblings a lot more interesting than I had expected. They were wonderful actors as well.
Mostly, I think as I get older – I’m in my fifth decade of life – I find it comforting to embrace the past, whether by collecting memories as I wrote in a previous column, or by watching television from early in my life.
So, whatever ridicule may come, I embraced this show from my past and I enjoyed the time to relax and enjoy history. Truthfully, I’ll probably do it again in a few years.
Thadd White is Group Editor of five Adams Publishing Group publications in Eastern North Carolina. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
