We have been commanded to love our neighbor since the beginning of time. It is the Christian thing to do and makes life much more enjoyable for everyone when you do it.
I try; but, at times it is very difficult.
For example, there is the person in line ahead of me at a fast food restaurant. I am usually busy and in a rush to eat. Which is why I’m there to begin with. The person ahead of me can’t make up their mind, and just stands there staring at the menu board.
I stifle the urge to ask why they didn’t do that before getting in line.
Remember when you were stopped at a traffic light and were second in line? The person in front is texting and sits through the change to green until you toot the horn. They then sped through on the caution and you are stuck for another cycle.
I don’t hate these people; but, I don’t love them at that moment either. These are the little inconveniences that pop up periodically and test your patience. We should just take it in stride and move on.
There is one person that I can never love. I speak badly about them each time I open packaged goods or a new bottle of something.
In Chicago in 1982, an unknown person laced bottles of Tylenol with poison before putting them back on the shelves in area stores. Seven people died and the guilty party was never found or charged. We are still living under the consequences of this misdeed, and will be for years to come.
Johnson and Johnson, to their credit, recalled all Tylenol products quickly. All manufactures then retooled to produce tamper-proof packaging at a tremendous expense. There is no doubt that this cost was passed on to us consumers.
I recently opened a new bottle of antacid. It had a flip-top cap. I almost sprained a muscle trying to get it open. Finally, I looked closer and found a hidden zip tap that had to be removed to open the top. That accomplished, I then discovered a tinfoil covering that required the use of a steak knife to get to the product. This delay and stress did nothing to help my indigestion.
The only love I can feel for that criminal is my love to have them in a dark alley for five minutes. I know that’s not the Christian way; but, that thought comes to mind every time I open something for the first time.
You really can’t blame the product manufactures. They are doing what they feel is necessary to safeguard us from another sick weirdo. I hope that person has matured somewhat and is now a nuisance and not a deadly threat.
I’m betting they have moved on to telemarketing extended automobile warranties and hacking into Facebook accounts in their spare time.
God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.