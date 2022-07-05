When I say making your mark, I am not talking about making your mark in history or being remembered for your contribution to society. I am talking about punctuation marks in your writing or sign making. It’s always been an issue; but, it has become more noticeable with the growth of social media.
As I write this, I look up and see a question mark in the upper right hand corner of my screen. This denotes available help for problems; and, I use it often. This is just an example of icons and emoji that are relatively new and commonly used in today’s communication.
We are becoming a world that is using more signs and pictures to replace words. The traditional “Walk/Don’t Walk” signs are now displaying a green stick figure or a red stick figure with the circle and slash mark.
Handicap parking is reserved with a symbol of a person in a wheelchair. Rest rooms are identified with a male figure or a female figure. Well, this is still true though some may believe differently. We won’t go there.
On the subject of punctuation, I speak of my father often with admiration; as he was my idol for a lot of reasons. He was human however; and, possessed a few minor fallacies. He did have a limited formal education and it showed in his writings.
He loved to write and had a lifetime of experiences that provided him a lot of material to share. First, I tried to get him a typewriter. Then I offered a personal computer; and, finally a simple word processor. He refused all.
Daddy was definitely old school, and wrote with pencil on a yellow lined pad. He wrote in cursive and wrote just like he talked. He was a contributor to a few publications, and would send his work to me for putting in a word document before submitting.
I would edit it as I typed. Though far from an expert with the Queen’s English, I did try to make it legible and improve its readability. I used to laugh that he could fill a whole page with one paragraph. He also didn’t believe in punctuating. There would be a period every so often, but no commas, question marks or anything else.
My father got his point across with his limited use of punctuation marks; but, they are still important. I did not do well in school with grammar. It was not my favorite subject and I still have some problems with it. Spell Check helps.
I watch the old movies with those illiterate characters that can neither read nor write. They are putting their “X” on the dotted line. It always troubled me to understand how did they know whose mark belonged to whom?
One guy checked into a hotel with an “X” that was circled. He said he did not use his real name when out with strange women.
I now know that proper punctuation makes some things easier to read and understand. It can also change the meaning of the written word.
To illustrate, do you see the difference in these two statements? “Twenty five-dollar bills”, or “Twenty-five dollar bills.” Placement of that little hyphen makes a $75 difference.
My favorites are these two; one without punctuation and one with. “A woman without her man is nothing.” Now, read this same sentence with punctuation. “A woman: without her, man is nothing.” There could be a lot more at stake than a $75 difference in them.
God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.