Maternity leave coming to an end is something no mother is prepared for, whether it is her first child or her fourth.
Some mothers take six weeks, some take 12 weeks, some take more. There are some mothers that do not even take the minimum full six weeks. Personally, I could not imagine not spending the first six weeks at home with my newborn. I stayed home six weeks after my son was born and I was able to stay home six weeks after my daughter was born.
I thoroughly enjoyed my six weeks at home with my baby and I can’t say that I was ready to come back to work, but, hey, somebody has to do the job right? As any other mom, I am sure I was not ready to come to work, but knowing my baby will be well-loved and taken care of makes it a little easier to leave her on a daily basis to come to work.
I am most definitely going to miss spending every day at home with my newborn, being able to take my son to school and pick him up everyday, along with spending my afternoons with the two of them. Something that makes it a little easier to come back to work leaving my baby is that I know she will be well taken care of and loved just as if she was home with me.
Personally, I think it may make it a little easier for any mom to go back to work if she knows that her baby is going to be well taken care of and loved.
To all the other mothers out there that may be returning to work soon from maternity leave, have already returned or may soon be going on maternity leave, always remember to just take a deep breath. Remember that the moments matter, not the perfect moments, but the every single day, showing up moments of motherhood. Your kids do not need perfection. Just you, loving, giving, trying and simply being their mom.
In the eyes of a child no one does it better than you. No matter how you look at it, maternity leave coming to an end is never easy and does not get any easier, in your child’s eyes there is nobody better than you.
As for any mom, returning to work from maternity leave is a difficult thing to do. But, having a strong support system, understanding work family and a trustworthy babysitter makes a big difference. All of those things will help with the transition in going back to work. I most definitely can say that I have had all of these things in returning to work and could not ask for better out of any of them.
In other words returning to work from being on maternity leave has not been the easiest, but at the end of the day I do it for my babies. I mean who doesn’t want to spend their days cuddling with a baby?
“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” Winnie the Pooh.
Brandice Hoggard is a Staff Writer at the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at bhoggard@ncweeklies.com.