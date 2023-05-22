The United States may not have been what it is without a North Carolinian.

James K. Polk, born in Mecklenburg County in November of 1795, spent much of his life in Tennessee, but is one of three men from the Old North State – along with Andrew Jackson and Andrew Johnson – to have served as President of the United States.

