The United States may not have been what it is without a North Carolinian.
James K. Polk, born in Mecklenburg County in November of 1795, spent much of his life in Tennessee, but is one of three men from the Old North State – along with Andrew Jackson and Andrew Johnson – to have served as President of the United States.
He was a man who wasn’t likely to be president at all, however. In fact, he went to the Democratic Convention of 1843 hoping to be nominated to be Vice President.
Martin Van Buren, who had already served as President, had enough delegates to win the nomination going into the convention. That changed when a number of his delegates deserted him for a variety of reasons including his opposition to the Texas annexation and his overwhelming loss to William Henry Harrison four years before.
Van Buren’s main opponent was Lewis Cass, who came into the convention far behind the former president, but gained steadily in the subsequent votes. Van Buren reportedly became angry and threw his support behind Polk, who was a former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and Governor of Tennessee.
Polk – who by the way was a crony of Andrew Jackson, to the point of being nicknamed “Young Hickory” – also received steady support from his mentor and was chosen as the Democratic Party’s nominee on the ninth ballot.
While this in itself shows a major change from our current system, the other party at the time – the Whigs – nominated Henry Clay for president on the first ballot, despite having a Whig President, John Tyler, in office and eligible for re-election.
Polk went on to win a close race despite the Whigs asking, “Who is James K. Polk?” as one of their slogans.
As if that wasn’t enough change from today’s politics, Polk also said he would serve only one term as President, and did not seek re-election in 1848.
But how did Polk shape the United States into what it has become? He added more than 1 million square miles to the United States during his four years in office. That includes Arizona, Utah, Nevada, California, Oregon, Idaho, Washington, much of New Mexico. He also added portions of Wyoming, Montana and Colorado.
In fact, one of the reasons Polk was able to win election against the far more well-known Clay was his staunch support for annexing Texas, as well as taking property along the northwest corridor from Britain, expanding the United States all the way to the Pacific Ocean.
While the expansion did cause war with Mexico and could have also started one with Britain, it didn’t stop Polk from successfully adding a good portion of our country as it is today.
While I’m sure our brethren in Tennessee also feel some claim to Polk, he was born in our state and is someone we should probably do a better job of teaching our youngsters about, especially considering his status as the first “dark horse” to ever win the White House and his expansion of our borders.