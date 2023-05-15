There’s nothing like a good English series about a Veterinarian and the village’s animals to keep one glued to the screen.
I was forced to watch PBS after viewing violence on every major streaming service available, along with network offerings, before committing to Downton Abbey aftermath.
Now don’t misinterpret, I enjoy PBS programming. However, I would enjoy it more if it were a choice rather than the only outlet for non-violence.
We’re hypocritical in our thinking. Daily, we hear of shooting tragedies. We tear up at pictures of blood, soaked school floors and as Lester Holt signs off, its Netflix, Prime or numerous other services promoting gun violence enticing us.
We call it entertainment as we sit and watch a massive amounts of murdered men and women, good and bad, bite the blood spattered dust nightly.
Streaming shows with gun violence plots, multi-kill scenes, sexual violence, human trafficking and gang warfare fill hours of time. Children of all ages, watch in awe.
As a society of intelligent people, if we don’t believe repetitive action is a form of training you might want to watch All Creatures Great and Small. Repetitiveness is how they train the animals on the show. It’s the way we train our dogs.
Do we really believe watching people kill others day after day for hours doesn’t have an influence on a teenager or someone younger attempting to define what adult fun is?
Video gamers racing in virtual gaming tracks have become proficient enough in the sport to turn pro. Recently, NASCAR driver Ross Chastain used a video racing game technique to place in the final four of a series race last year.
Chastain went from tenth to fifth place on the final lap by intentionally driving his car into the wall at full speed. He accelerated against the wall through the entire number three and number four turn. He passed five cars giving him a chance to win the 2022 Cup Series.
The driver claimed he learned the maneuver playing video games, when he was eight years old.
If video games can lead Ross Chastain to a win, it can also make a loser out of a child with a bright future.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has made Social Media and the potential damage it causes children a top priority.
Last week, Stein introduced his Family Technology Agreement that encourages parents and children to discuss the pros and cons of social media and agree to four basic tips.
“We have some basic tips: don’t talk to strangers; don’t put stuff online you don’t want somebody else to see; if you’re confused or scared, talk to an adult, talk to your parents; and then also remember that there’s a wonderful and big world outside that’s not online,” Stein said. “The hope for the family tech agreement is for families to express the great responsibility that comes with social media.”
While parents are encouraged to view the agreement, discuss it with their children and sign it, other leaders should follow Stein’s steps to safe social media use.
